Biden's rabbi to ‘Post’: 'Compared to Moses at 120, Joe is still young'

In the serene surroundings of Winterthur, Delaware, amidst an artisan fair, Rabbi Michael S. Beals sat down on Sunday to share his sentimental thoughts on the recent developments surrounding President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from the presidential race. "He’s still young," Beals said, reflecting on Biden's vitality despite his age. This sentiment encapsulated the rabbi's deep respect and admiration for the president.

President Biden, who referred to Beals as “my rabbi,” was subsequently dubbed Biden's rabbi by the media, highlighting the unique and personal relationship between the two. In a heartfelt conversation with The Jerusalem Post, Rabbi Beals expressed his deep sadness over the current political landscape. "I feel awful, just absolutely so sad," he began. "Here, that man he's running against [Donald Trump] was indicted for 34 different counts, but somehow, the president can't be forgiven for his mistakes."

The backdrop of Biden's announcement paints a stark picture of political realities and personal challenges. Biden's statement, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, read, "I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term." This marked the first time a sitting president chose not to seek re-election since President Lyndon Johnson in 1968.

Rabbi Beals emphasized the lack of justice and respect Biden has faced, even from his own party. Drawing on Jewish teachings, he reflected, "In Judaism, we have such a respect for age. Moses was still leading us at 120. That way, Joe [Biden] is still young."

Beals recounted his last meeting with Biden, “just a month or two ago,” in the Old Executive Office adjacent to the White House. "He just wanted to bring different groups from different states and go over all the things he accomplished these last three-plus years," Beals said. Despite the close-knit setting, he noted a change in Biden. "He wasn't the same guy from four years ago, and neither am I. So, I'm not sure if he even recognized me." Rabbi Beals and Biden. (credit: Courtesy)

This personal anecdote underscores the toll time and responsibility can take on leaders. Beals observed, "Moses in Deuteronomy is not the same guy as Moses in Exodus. He's a little crabby in Deuteronomy. He changes the stories around a little."

Beals shared a defining moment in a 2021 article for The Jerusalem Report, where he recounted how he became known as "Biden's Rabbi." During a lavishly kosher-catered Jewish New Year’s Party at the Vice President’s Official Residence, Biden gave a speech and spontaneously asked, “Where’s my rabbi?” As Beals looked around with everyone else, Biden locked eyes with him and declared, “THERE’S my rabbi!” This moment earned Beals the title and marked the beginning of their unique relationship. Beals further shared his experiences, including representing the Jewish community at Beau Biden’s funeral and discussing ageism in a letter to Biden. Reflecting on Biden's heartfelt response, Beals emphasized, “In Judaism, we equate wisdom with age,” highlighting Biden's respect for lifelong friends like Golda Meir and Elie Wiesel.

During the interview, Beals shared a humorous yet telling story about a Rosh Hashanah event at the White House, which highlighted the intersection of faith, tradition, and the personal connections that define Biden's presidency. "They had these huge personal challahs, and I envied the women who could take them home. One of them said to me, 'You are the president's rabbi. If anybody could walk out of the White House with a challah head held high, it's you.'"

Beals continued, "So, towards the end of the event, I decided to take one of those challahs. I had lost some weight, baruch Hashem [thank God], and had some space between my body and my jacket. I put the challah in there, thinking I could get out unnoticed. As I was leaving, I ran into Dr. Jill Biden. We’re from Delaware and we like each other, so I had to give her a big hug. She felt the challah and I had to confess what it was. She was fine with it, but it was a bit embarrassing."

Reflecting on Biden's dedication to peace, Beals expressed hope that the president's decision to withdraw from the race might allow him to focus more on his deeply held values and goals for the nation and its allies. "Biden wants peace so badly. He would do anything he could for the State of Israel."

As Biden prepares to meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu on Tuesday, Beals' fervent prayer is for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict with Hamas. "My prayer is that they're able to strike a deal with Hamas to get the hostages home or, God forbid, their remains home. Everybody is on hold, particularly the mishpachot, the families."

Reflecting on his experiences, Beals shared more personal insights into Biden’s character. "Joe has always been a man of deep faith and commitment. When he called me 'my rabbi,' it was among the highest honors. He has an incredible ability to connect with people on a deeply personal level, whether through a shared joke or a heartfelt conversation about faith and justice."

Beals asked to conclude with a bit of inspiration from Jewish sages: "As I watch Joe step back from the race, I can't help but think of the words from Psalms, 'Do not cast me away when I am old; do not forsake me when my strength is gone.' Joe Biden may be stepping down, but his wisdom, dedication, and spirit remain a guiding light for all of us. He's still young at heart, and his legacy will endure."