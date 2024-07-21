Biden drops out of presidential race: Everything you need to know

U.S. President Joe Biden attends a ceremony, to present the Medal of Honor posthumously to descendants of Union soldiers Pvt. Philip Shadrach and Pvt. George Wilson, members of the 2nd Ohio Volunteer Infantry Regiment in the Civil War, at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 3, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)

US President Joe Biden announced on Sunday night that he was withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race, which followed increasing calls for his withdrawal by his fellow democrats and the American public over concerns on his abilities to maintain another four years in power. World leaders and American political figures ranged in their reaction to the sudden withdrawal, which came after much insistence that Biden would continue his run.

Former president Donald Trump, Biden's would-be competitor, told CNN on Sunday that he thinks Vice President Kamala Harris will be easier to defeat in November's election than Democratic President Joe Biden who stepped aside as his party's candidate.

In a phone call with CNN minutes after Biden announced his exit from the 2024 race, Trump responded, “He is the worst president in the history of our country. He goes down as the single worst president by far in the history of our country.”