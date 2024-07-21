Live Updates
Biden drops out of presidential race: Everything you need to know

Biden Endorses Kamala Harris • Israeli politicians react • What happens next?

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
US President Joe Biden withdraws from the 2024 presidential race and endorses VP Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate (photo credit: REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden withdraws from presidential race, endorses Kamala Harris

This comes amid weeks of speculation and pressure by the Democratic Party.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
US President Joe Biden quits the presidential race, illustrative (photo credit: REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden announced that he will be withdrawing his candidacy from the 2024 presidential election in a post on X. He thanked the country, highlighted some of his administration achievements, and endorsed his VP Kamala Harris as the new Democratic candidate.

'A true patriot': World leaders, American politicians react to Biden's withdrawal

Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson claimed, "If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President."

By DANIELLE GREYMAN-KENNARD
U.S. President Joe Biden attends a ceremony, to present the Medal of Honor posthumously to descendants of Union soldiers Pvt. Philip Shadrach and Pvt. George Wilson, members of the 2nd Ohio Volunteer Infantry Regiment in the Civil War, at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 3, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)
US President Joe Biden announced on Sunday night that he was withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race, which followed increasing calls for his withdrawal by his fellow democrats and the American public over concerns on his abilities to maintain another four years in power. World leaders and American political figures ranged in their reaction to the sudden withdrawal, which came after much insistence that Biden would continue his run.

Former president Donald Trump, Biden's would-be competitor,  told CNN on Sunday that he thinks Vice President Kamala Harris will be easier to defeat in November's election than Democratic President Joe Biden who stepped aside as his party's candidate.

In a phone call with CNN minutes after Biden announced his exit from the 2024 race,  Trump responded, “He is the worst president in the history of our country. He goes down as the single worst president by far in the history of our country.” 

Biden’s advisors betrayed America by hiding truth about his health - comment

As an Israeli journalist observing this train wreck, the lesson is clear: honesty is the best policy in politics, as in life. Now, Biden’s legacy and the Democratic Party’s future hang in the balance

By ZVIKA KLEIN
US President Joe Biden looks on at the 115th NAACP National Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, July 16, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER/FILE PHOTO)
Biden’s advisors thought they could hoodwink the public, but their deceit has only led to disaster. The American people deserved the truth about their president’s health, and they were denied it.

Israeli officials react to US President Joe Biden's exit from the presidential race

Israeli officials, such as Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid and Democrats chairman Yair Golan, thanked US President Joe Biden for his service and friendship with Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
US President Joe Biden reacts as he stands next to Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Israel President Isaac Herzog during the opening ceremony of the Maccabiah in Jerusalem July 14, 2022. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Following US President Joe Biden's announcement that he is departing the presidential race, Israeli officials, such as Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid and Democrats chairman Yair Golan, thanked Biden for his service and friendship with Israel.

The final days: How Biden and his inner circle blew it - explainer

Within days, Biden went from the party's figurehead to a liability. He became the first sitting president to stand down from a possible reelection since Lyndon B. Johnson in 1968.

By REUTERS
US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk after stepping off Marine One following their arrival on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, US July 7, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/KEN CEDENO)
President Joe Biden's decision to end his reelection campaign followed a series of missteps by his campaign team and White House aides that amplified concerns that the 81-year-old president wouldn't be able to run the country for another four years.

With Kamala Harris, Democrats would bet against US history of sexism, racism

"Will her race and gender be an issue? Absolutely," said LaTosha Brown, a political strategist and co-founder of the Black Voters Matter Fund.

By REUTERS
US Vice-President Kamala Harris speaks during a Juneteenth concert hosted by US President Joe Biden on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, DC, US June 10, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS/FILE PHOTO)
The Democratic party is taking a historic gamble now that Vice President Kamala Harris is running as its presidential candidate, as betting that a Black woman can overcome racism, sexism and her own missteps as a politician to defeat Donald Trump.

Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race. What now? - explainer

Questions arise about whether the candidacy will shift to Kamala Harris or another senior Democrat.

By ALIE M. TAUB
US Vice President Kamala Harris looks on as she visits the Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, July 13, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN MOHATT)
This decision by Biden could significantly shift the already fraught dynamics in the Democratic Party, within which several prominent voices had already been calling for Biden to step down from the race before the announcement.

