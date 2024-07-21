Biden drops out of presidential race: Everything you need to know
Biden Endorses Kamala Harris • Israeli politicians react • What happens next?
US President Joe Biden withdraws from presidential race, endorses Kamala Harris
This comes amid weeks of speculation and pressure by the Democratic Party.
US President Joe Biden announced that he will be withdrawing his candidacy from the 2024 presidential election in a post on X. He thanked the country, highlighted some of his administration achievements, and endorsed his VP Kamala Harris as the new Democratic candidate.Go to the full article >>
'A true patriot': World leaders, American politicians react to Biden's withdrawal
Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson claimed, "If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President."
US President Joe Biden announced on Sunday night that he was withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race, which followed increasing calls for his withdrawal by his fellow democrats and the American public over concerns on his abilities to maintain another four years in power. World leaders and American political figures ranged in their reaction to the sudden withdrawal, which came after much insistence that Biden would continue his run.
Former president Donald Trump, Biden's would-be competitor, told CNN on Sunday that he thinks Vice President Kamala Harris will be easier to defeat in November's election than Democratic President Joe Biden who stepped aside as his party's candidate.
In a phone call with CNN minutes after Biden announced his exit from the 2024 race, Trump responded, “He is the worst president in the history of our country. He goes down as the single worst president by far in the history of our country.”
Go to the full article >>
Biden’s advisors betrayed America by hiding truth about his health - comment
As an Israeli journalist observing this train wreck, the lesson is clear: honesty is the best policy in politics, as in life. Now, Biden’s legacy and the Democratic Party’s future hang in the balance
Biden’s advisors thought they could hoodwink the public, but their deceit has only led to disaster. The American people deserved the truth about their president’s health, and they were denied it.Go to the full article >>
Israeli officials react to US President Joe Biden's exit from the presidential race
Israeli officials, such as Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid and Democrats chairman Yair Golan, thanked US President Joe Biden for his service and friendship with Israel.
Following US President Joe Biden's announcement that he is departing the presidential race, Israeli officials, such as Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid and Democrats chairman Yair Golan, thanked Biden for his service and friendship with Israel.Go to the full article >>
The final days: How Biden and his inner circle blew it - explainer
Within days, Biden went from the party's figurehead to a liability. He became the first sitting president to stand down from a possible reelection since Lyndon B. Johnson in 1968.
President Joe Biden's decision to end his reelection campaign followed a series of missteps by his campaign team and White House aides that amplified concerns that the 81-year-old president wouldn't be able to run the country for another four years.Go to the full article >>
With Kamala Harris, Democrats would bet against US history of sexism, racism
"Will her race and gender be an issue? Absolutely," said LaTosha Brown, a political strategist and co-founder of the Black Voters Matter Fund.
The Democratic party is taking a historic gamble now that Vice President Kamala Harris is running as its presidential candidate, as betting that a Black woman can overcome racism, sexism and her own missteps as a politician to defeat Donald Trump.Go to the full article >>
Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race. What now? - explainer
Questions arise about whether the candidacy will shift to Kamala Harris or another senior Democrat.
This decision by Biden could significantly shift the already fraught dynamics in the Democratic Party, within which several prominent voices had already been calling for Biden to step down from the race before the announcement.Go to the full article >>
Important facts
