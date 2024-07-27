‘No way to treat an ally at war’: WSJ editorial slams protests targeting Bibi's Congress address

The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board, on Thursday, published a condemnation of the way anti-Israel protesters acted during Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to US Congress this week.

The board pointed to numerous crimes committed by protesters, including the defacement of federal property, the wounding of police officers, the burning of American flags, and the dumping of mealworms, maggots, and crickets into a hotel where Netanyahu was residing.

“BON APPETIT!!” the Palestinian Youth Movement wrote on Instagram, adding, “Mealworms and maggots (not talking about Netanyahu) were left on their banquet tables, and crickets were released on multiple floors of the hotel.”

The WSJ expressed sympathies for the hotel staff who would have to clean up the pests and “for U.S. taxpayers [as] [d]onations to the charity that controls [the Palestinian Youth Movement] remain tax-deductible.”

As Netanyahu outlined the next stage in the war against Hamas, which the WSJ board described as “reasonable,” the board wrote, “Israelis can be proud; Americans, less so.” Pro-Palestinian demonstrators burn an effigy depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside Union Station, on the day of Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

Hatred of America, Israel, and Jews

The board claimed that the protesters had been “trumpeting their hatred for America, Israel and Jews” during the demonstration.

The board further condemned members of the Democrat Party for boycotting Netanyahu’s speech, stating that the actions of the protests proved “Netanyahu’s point that ‘many anti-Israel protesters choose to stand with evil. They stand with Hamas.'"

It charged that the boycott of Netanyahu was "no way to treat an ally at war."

While the editorial board acknowledged that not all protesters demonstrating on behalf of Gaza were “this despicable,” it concluded that “most of the anti-Israel movement despises America and seeks to intimidate Democrats into submission.”