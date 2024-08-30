Muslim voters flock to Kamala Harris after Biden's exit, poll finds

A new survey conducted by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) revealed a significant rise in support for Vice President Kamala Harris among American Muslim voters following her replacement of President Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket. According to the poll, 29.4% of American Muslims intended to vote for Harris in the upcoming presidential election, placing her in a near tie with Green Party candidate Jill Stein, who garnered 29.1% support.

This surge in backing for Harris contrasted sharply with the low levels of support previously recorded for Biden before his withdrawal from the race. An earlier, unreleased CAIR poll, conducted with over 2,500 Muslim American voters, showed that only 7.3% of respondents planned to vote for Biden, compared to 36% for Stein and 25.2% for People’s Party candidate Cornel West. In contrast, Trump received less than 5% support among Muslim voters before Biden's exit.

The latest poll, conducted between August 25 and 27, reflected a shifting political landscape within the Muslim American electorate, which showed increased alignment with Harris’s campaign. Notably, the poll also indicated that 16.5% of Muslim voters remained undecided, highlighting the fluidity and potential volatility of this key voting bloc.

Significant support for Harris

CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad commented on the findings, emphasizing the high level of engagement among American Muslim voters and their openness to a diverse range of candidates. "Our latest survey revealed that American Muslim voters were highly engaged in the upcoming presidential election and expressed significant support for Vice President Harris, reflecting a broader desire for new leadership," Awad said.

The poll also underscored growing dissatisfaction among Muslim voters with both major parties. While 69.1% of respondents typically voted for the Democratic Party, nearly 60% indicated plans to support third-party candidates in 2024. The survey further revealed that 94% of Muslim voters disapproved of President Biden’s recent performance, particularly regarding his handling of the war in Gaza, a key issue for many in the community. DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff board Air Force Two to return to Washington, from the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, last Friday (credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

As the election approaches, the support for Harris among American Muslims may prove crucial, especially in swing states where the Muslim vote could influence the outcome. With over 2.5 million eligible Muslim voters nationwide, candidates are encouraged to engage meaningfully with this electorate to secure their support in November.

The CAIR poll surveyed 2,850 Muslim voters before Biden’s withdrawal and over 1,000 afterward.