Harris shows 'more sympathy' for Gaza than Biden and Trump, says black Muslim leader

Vice President Kamala Harris has displayed greater empathy for the people of Gaza than both President Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump, according to Salima Suswell, the founder and chief executive of the Black Muslim Leadership Council Fund. In a recent interview with NBC, Suswell praised Harris for her calls for a ceasefire and her efforts to ensure aid reaches Gaza, noting, “She has repeatedly called for a ceasefire and has shown deep empathy toward civilian life.”

The Black Muslim Leadership Council Fund, a 501(c)(4) organization, is known for its advocacy on behalf of the Black Muslim community in the United States. Established by Suswell, the fund focuses on a range of issues including social and criminal justice, economic equity, and environmental justice. The organization has been particularly vocal about the need for a balanced US foreign policy, especially concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

This recent endorsement of Harris marks a significant shift, as many Muslim organizations had previously been critical of Biden and were uncertain about Harris’s stance on Middle Eastern policy.

The leadership of the Black Muslim Leadership Council Fund includes figures such as Mu’min Islam, a seasoned attorney and the Board Chair, and Sahr Ali, the Board Vice-Chair, who is also the President and Co-Founder of Black Muslims Now, a grassroots organization in New York City.

Harris' positions on domestic issues

The organization’s endorsement of Harris is rooted not only in her stance on Gaza but also in her positions on critical domestic issues such as economic opportunity, health care, and criminal justice reform. Suswell highlighted that these issues are of paramount importance to the Black Muslim community and that Harris has shown strong leadership in these areas.