US lawmakers push for peace education to further Abraham Accords

The US House of Representatives introduced a resolution to “further the Abraham Accords by encouraging peace and tolerance in education” on September 19th.

The bipartisan resolution, known as H. RES. 1476, was introduced by the Co-Chairs of the Abraham Accords Caucus, Democratic representatives Brad Schneider and David Trone, and Republican representatives Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Ann Wagner.

The resolution calls for the expansion of the Abraham Accords, and is an endorsement that textbook reform and normalization go hand-in-hand. Essentially, it encourages the expansion of the Abraham Accords by teaching peace and tolerance.

“Congress is committed to fostering education abroad with the values of peace and tolerance while encouraging other countries to do the same,” the resolution states.

What the resolution says

The focus of the resolution it to promote “peace and tolerance in national curricula and education is critical to mitigate extremist influences to create a peaceful world and tolerant societies of the future.”

Additionally, the resolution “encourages Israel and its Arab and Muslim majority neighbors to continue to deepen and expand cooperation across the full spectrum of economic, security, and civilian issues.”