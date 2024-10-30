Trump courts Lebanese-Americans, says he'll 'fix the problems in Lebanon'

In an attempt to appeal to Arab American voters, former President Donald Trump said he will "stop the suffering and destruction in Lebanon" and fix the problems caused by Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, according to a Wednesday afternoon post on X.

"During my Administration, we had peace in the Middle East, and we will have peace again very soon!" Trump wrote.

"I want to see the Middle East return to real peace, a lasting peace, and we will get it done properly so it doesn’t repeat itself every 5 or 10 years!"

REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL nominee Donald Trump attends a rally in Wisconsin this week. (credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)

Preserving Lebanese equality

Trump said he will "preserve the equal partnership among all Lebanese communities."

"Your friends and family in Lebanon deserve to live in peace, prosperity, and harmony with their neighbors, and that can only happen with peace and stability in the Middle East," Trump said.

"I look forward to working with the Lebanese community living in the United States of America to ensure the safety and security of the great people of Lebanon."

"Vote Trump for Peace!" he added.

Trump did not say if he supported a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah.