Trump’s Jewish outreach chief on President-elect's vision for US-Israel relations - exclusive

It was a quiet evening at Trump’s Bedminster estate when the president-elect turned to Yehuda Kaploun over dinner and asked a pointed question: “Why do only 25% of Jews support me?”

Kaploun, a prominent Miami-based businessman and longtime confidant of Trump, didn’t hesitate to explain the complexities of Jewish identity and politics. The conversation evolved into a brainstorming session, with Trump expressing his frustration and ambition to increase Jewish support to 40% in the next election.

Then, almost as if to seal the deal, Trump leaned in and added, “This time around, I don’t want to let you go. You’re going to be part of this.” For Kaploun, it wasn’t just a personal request—it was a testament to the trust and respect he had earned over decades of friendship with the president-elect. Yehuda Kaploun sits with Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post Zvika Klein. (credit: Courtesy of Yehuda Kaploun)

In an exclusive interview with The Jerusalem Post at a hotel lounge in Jerusalem םמ Friday, Kaploun reflected on that pivotal moment. The meeting took place just after he had met with an Israeli minister and before heading off to consult with an important senior haredi rabbi.

“I’ve always preferred working behind the scenes,” Kaploun admitted. “But given the challenges the Jewish community faces today, I realized it was time to speak publicly.” Yehuda Kaploun and Donald Trump listen to Miriam Adelson speak at a Trump campaign event. (credit: Courtesy of Yehuda Kaploun)

A legacy of service

Kaploun explained that his commitment to leadership and community-building stems from his upbringing. Born in Kfar Chabad, Israel, to parents sent by the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Kaploun’s family later moved to New Haven, Connecticut, where his father served as a rabbi and educator.

“Community service is in my DNA,” Kaploun said. “From my great-grandfather, who built Jewish life in Australia, to my own parents, who dedicated their lives to education, I’ve always understood the importance of responsibility.”

Today, Kaploun balances his professional life as an innovator in water technology with his efforts to unite the Jewish community. His company, RussKap Water, is a global leader in producing drinking water from the air, but his influence extends far beyond business.

Kaploun avoided the limelight for years, preferring to work discreetly to support Jewish causes and advise leaders. However, the growing divide within the Jewish community, coupled with Trump’s desire to connect with more Jewish voters, changed his perspective.

“Trump was genuinely frustrated about his level of support from the Jewish community,” Kaploun said, recalling their conversation in Bedminster. “He asked me, ‘How do I connect with everyone?’ That question stayed with me. I realized I had a responsibility to help bridge the gap.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Kaploun explained that his decision to speak publicly was not about politics but about addressing real concerns. “This isn’t about campaigns or elections,” he said. “It’s about uniting a divided community and ensuring the safety and strength of the Jewish people.”

Trump’s Jewish vote ambitions

Kaploun’s relationship with Trump began decades ago in New York, facilitated by his business partner, Ed Russo, who served as Trump’s environmental advisor for over 20 years. Over time, their connection deepened into a friendship.

“Trump values loyalty and honesty, and I’ve always approached my relationship with him from that perspective,” Kaploun said. “I’m not a ‘yes man.’ If I think something is wrong, I’ll say it.”

One of their more recent conversations reflected Trump’s frustration with his standing in the Jewish community. “At a dinner in Bedminster, he expressed disbelief that he only received 25 to 29% of the Jewish vote,” Kaploun said. “He felt he deserved far more given his record on Israel and antisemitism.”

As mentioned, Trump’s ambitions, Kaploun explained, go far beyond a modest increase. “He told me he wanted to reach 40% of the Jewish vote in the next election. He asked me, ‘How do I connect with everyone?’ I told him, ‘That’s difficult. The Jewish community is incredibly diverse, and your support varies widely depending on religious and political affiliations.’”

Uniting a divided community

To help Trump make inroads with Jewish voters, Kaploun organized an event at Trump’s Bedminster golf course, co-hosted with philanthropist Miriam Adelson. The gathering brought together representatives from across the Jewish spectrum—Hasidic, Litvish, Modern Orthodox, and even Reform and Conservative Jewish business figures.

“It was unprecedented,” Kaploun said. “We had everyone in the room. It wasn’t about politics—it was about fighting antisemitism and building bridges.”

Trump used the event to outline his vision for combating antisemitism, including stronger campus protections and holding Islamic Jihad accountable. “Miriam and I worked closely with Trump’s team to ensure the message resonated,” Kaploun said. “Trump made it clear he wasn’t just addressing one faction of the Jewish community; he wanted to represent all of us.”

During this event and afterward at the Israeli American Council (IAC), Trump suggested that Jews would be to blame if he loses in November. He also said American Jews who vote for Democrats harm American interests.

The success of Bedminster led to a larger event in Washington, DC, where over 300 attendees, including members of Congress, heard Trump’s detailed plans. “He spoke for 45 minutes, focusing entirely on antisemitism,” Kaploun said. “It wasn’t a campaign rally—it was a call to action.”

Miriam Adelson’s role

Kaploun credits Adelson as a driving force in these efforts. “Miriam has been instrumental in strengthening Trump’s connection to the Jewish community,” he said. “She shares his vision for combating antisemitism and ensuring the safety of Jews worldwide.”

Adelson, a longtime supporter of Trump and Israel, worked closely with Kaploun to craft these events. “Her insight and influence were invaluable,” Kaploun said. “She’s not just a philanthropist; she’s a strategist and an advocate for the Jewish people.”

As Kaploun’s relationship with Trump deepens, there is speculation that he could play an official role in the next administration. While Kaploun confirms that Trump has directly asked him to “be part of it,” he is cautious about the specifics.

“I was asked outright about being an ambassador to Israel,” Kaploun said, “but that’s not something I wanted to pursue. I like being in business and having the flexibility to engage on my own terms.”

Kaploun is clear, however, that he is open to serving in a role with significant global impact. “If I feel that what he’d like me to do will have an impact on the global picture of how Jews are seen and treated, I’d absolutely consider it,” he said. “But it has to be meaningful. I’m not interested in being a ‘Jewish liaison’ or a token representative. If I take a position, it’ll be something trailblazing.”

Trump, according to Kaploun, has expressed a strong desire to keep him involved. “This time around, he told me, ‘I don’t want to let you go,’” Kaploun revealed. “There’s an opportunity to make a real difference, and that’s what matters to me.”

Kaploun’s potential role in the administration remains undefined, but his vision for US-Israel relations is clear. He anticipates Trump will take a strong position on empowering Israel within the first 30 days, including providing the tools necessary to combat terrorism and restoring Israel’s economic and technological partnerships worldwide.

“In the next administration, Israel will no longer have to fight with one arm tied behind its back,” Kaploun said. “Trump understands that for America to succeed, its allies must thrive as well. This is the beginning of a new chapter for Israel, the Jewish community, and the world.”