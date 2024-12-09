US supports Syrian-led transition after Assad’s fall: Blinken

The US "strongly supports" a peaceful transition of power to an accountable Syrian government "through an inclusive Syrian-led process," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Sunday night as news of the fall of former president of Syria Bashar al-Assad sent shockwaves throughout the world.

"After 14 years of conflict, the Syrian people finally have reason for hope," Blinken said. "The Assad regime’s refusal since 2011 to engage in a credible political process and its reliance on the brutal support of Russia and Iran led inevitably to its own collapse." US Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a press conference, at the NATO's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium December 4, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Johanna Geron)

Constantly watching

Blinken said during this transitional period, the Syrian people have every right to demand the "preservation of state institutions, the resumption of key services, and the protection of vulnerable communities."

The US said it will be "closely monitoring developments" as they unfold and that it will support international efforts to "hold the Assad regime and its backers accountable for atrocities and abuses perpetrated against the Syrian people, including the use of chemical weapons and the unjust detention of civilians such as Austin Tice."

"We have taken note of statements made by rebel leaders in recent days, but as they take on greater responsibility, we will assess not just their words, but their actions," Blinken said. "We again call on all actors to respect human rights, take all precautions to protect civilians, and to uphold international humanitarian law."