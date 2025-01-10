Donald Trump reposts Jeffrey Sachs antisemitic rant targeting Netanyahu

US President-elect Donald Trump shared a video of Jewish-American economist Jeffrey Sachs on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Wednesday wherein Sachs called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “a dark son of a b****” and of dragging the US into wars in the Middle East.

The clip shared by Trump, was from a guest speaker event in October 2024 at the prestigious Cambridge Union in Cambridge, UK; a debate, free speech, and guest speaker organization that students at Cambridge University govern.

During the question and answer session of the event, Sachs was asked by an audience member to discuss the conflict between democracies and dictatorships, particularly with reference to the People's Republic of China and Washington-Beijing economic and geopolitical relations.

In his answer to this question, Sachs first stated that the US is not really a democracy, given that so few people are informed about or agree with Biden's foreign policy. He also alleged that the media deliberately misinformed the American people about the true situation.

Before answering the topic regarding China, he spoke about how a PR guru led this media misinformation and that the alleged 'Deep State', "wanted the war all the time. They had to figure out how to sell the war to the American people, how to scare the s**t out of the American people." He also referenced how the 2003 Iraq invasion was a "phony war" that "came from Netanyahu, actually." US SOLDIERS stand in the background next to Israeli and American flags during an exercise in Israel. (credit: REUTERS)

Sachs then continued to allege that Netanyahu has manipulated Washington's foreign policy "from 1995 onward" in order to "get rid of Hamas and Hezbollah by toppling the governments that support them. That's Iraq, Syria, and Iran."

Sachs eventually went on to address Washington's relations with Beijing.

A history of controversial political perspectives

Jeffrey Sachs is a Michigan-born Harvard-educated economist from a Jewish family and holds a professorship at Colombia University.

Sachs often speaks out about geopolitical issues facing the US, including arguing for closer ties between the US and China, supporting Donald Trump's 2018 decision to withdraw US troops from Syria, denouncing US sanctions on Venezuela, and questioning NATO's military support of Ukraine.