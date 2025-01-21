Nearly 60% of voters credit Trump for hostage deal in Gaza war, poll shows

About 57% of voters credit US President Donald Trump and his administration for the implementation of a hostage deal rather than crediting out-going president Joe Biden, a Saturday Harvard-Harris poll revealed.

More specifically, the poll found that it was Republican and Independent voters who credited the now-sitting President Trump with the hostage deal.

The results showed that Republicans overwhelmingly believed Trump was responsible for the deal going through, with 84% of voters from Trump's party crediting him for it.

Much of the negotiations leading up to the ceasefire were overseen by the Biden administration, acting as a mediator. About six per ten Independents also credited Trump for the deal.

Furthermore, the poll showed that a much higher percentage of voters (82%) supported the hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, most notably among Democratic voters and those over 55 years old. Results closed in on almost 90% of support for the deal from both demographics. US President Donald Trump throws a pen after he signed executive orders next to US Vice President JD Vance on the inauguration day of Trump's second Presidential term, inside Capital One Arena, in Washington, US January 20, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)

Extremely strong support for Israel compared to support for Hamas

The Harvard-Harris poll concluded that support for Israel was much higher than support for the Hamas terror group, with 79% of voters supporting the Jewish state.

The ending of the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip was also listed as one of Trump's most popular policies, according to around two-thirds of the voters participating in the poll.

Overall, the poll said that Trump would begin his second term with a 14-point higher approval rating than Biden, as the Democratic politician and his party have had their approval ratings drop to the lowest it's been in nearly a year and a half. Other than the Trump administration's foreign policies with Israel, additional popular policies in the poll included inflation and immigration.

Two days after the poll was published, Trump said that the deal achieved between Israel and Hamas was a direct result of his victory in the elections.

Earlier this month, his envoy, Steve Witkoff, went to Qatar to join the hostage deal talks before the agreement was reached between Israel and Hamas.

Witkoff had earlier met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before traveling to Qatar.

Witkoff had earlier met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before traveling to Qatar.