Trump 'horrified' by return of Bibas children, Security Advisor Mike Waltz says

President Donald Trump is 'horrified' by the scenes coming out of Israel following the return of the Bibas children's bodies on Thursday, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said Friday morning at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

"His heart breaks," Waltz said of Trump. "My message, President Trump's message to those families, we are with you."

Waltz said that Hamas's return of the Bibas children's bodies, without their mother Shiri, shows what despicable people Hamas are and why they can never be allowed to run Gaza.

"There is a lot of talk about two states. You know who doesn't want two states, who will never allow two states? Hamas," Waltz said. "And this is why they can never, they just cannot exist, going forward."

Waltz's relief that Netanyahu didn't listen to Biden

Waltz said "thank god" that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu didn't listen to the Biden-Harris administration, and as a result of Trump's leadership and Israel's leadership, Hezbollah in Iran is now decimated. Pictures of Shiri Bibas and her children Kfir and Ariel, in Jerusalem, February 20, 2025 (credit: FLASH90/CHAIM GOLDBERG)

"I mean, the beeper operation is going to go down in history," he added. "That was one of the greatest ones in history."

Waltz noted Trump's recent executive order returning to the maximum pressure campaign against Iran to start "keeping a foot on the neck of the Iranian economy."

The key to all of it is that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon, he said.

"Why does that matter to everyday Americans? Look, if Iran has a nuke, there is a real question of whether they're a rational actor, and they can take out our ally Israel, they can launch against the world. They will have that nuclear umbrella to launch these, all of these other attacks," Waltz said. "They cannot have a nuclear weapon, and under President Trump's leadership, we will ensure that does not happen."