Trump’s vision for Gaza: Turning conflict zone into ‘Riviera of the Middle East’

Newly elected U.S. President Donald Trump has unveiled his plan to rehabilitate the Gaza Strip, aiming to transform it into the “Riviera of the Middle East.” The initiative, estimated to cost hundreds of billions of dollars and with a projected timeline of 15 to 20 years, envisions massive investments in infrastructure, tourism, and economic development.

At the heart of Trump’s vision is a drastic measure: the evacuation of Gaza’s entire population to countries willing to accept them, either voluntarily or by force. Once the area is vacated, the plan proposes leveling the region and rebuilding it into a thriving economic and tourism hub with modern infrastructure, high-rise residential neighborhoods, luxury resorts, and commercial centers.

Real estate experts see the plan as a game-changer. Nir Shmol, CEO of Snir Real Estate, states, “If this ambitious plan is implemented, it will be one of the most significant projects the Middle East has seen in decades, with the potential to reshape not only Gaza’s coastline but also the entire real estate landscape of the region, including Israeli towns near the border.”

Gaza, one of the most densely populated regions in the world, has long suffered from poor infrastructure and a severe housing crisis. With the proposed transformation, the area could become a prime real estate hotspot. Shmol envisions high-rise residential towers, modern business centers, and tourism complexes flourishing along the coastline.

The economic potential could extend beyond Gaza, significantly boosting the Israeli real estate market. Cities near the Gaza border, including Sderot, Ofakim, and Netivot, could see surging property values due to increased security and economic growth.

Currently, an average apartment in Sderot costs around NIS 1.4 million. If Trump’s plan stabilizes the region, real estate prices could rise to NIS 1.8-2 million within a few years. Agricultural land in the Gaza Envelope, currently valued at NIS 150,000–200,000 per dunam, could double in price if joint industrial and agricultural projects with a rebuilt Gaza are established.

Despite the potential economic boom, the plan faces significant challenges. The forced displacement of Gaza’s population has drawn sharp criticism from regional players, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan. Security analysts warn that economic investments alone may not bring lasting stability without a broader political solution. Investors remain cautious and hesitant to commit funds until long-term security and governance are assured.

“This plan may seem like a distant dream,” says Shmol, “but if even partially realized, it represents an unprecedented economic opportunity. The success of the plan depends on overcoming obstacles and securing international cooperation.”

Trump’s proposal also includes potential collaboration with Gulf States, particularly Saudi Arabia, positioning it as a bridge toward regional peace agreements. Whether the plan becomes a reality or remains a provocative vision, it has already ignited intense debate on the future of Gaza and the broader Middle East.