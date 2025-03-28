Lawmakers demand answers from NGOs over alleged Biden funding for Israel protests - report

Six US and Israeli NGOs are being investigated by the House Judiciary and Foreign Affairs committees to ascertain whether funding they allegedly received from the Biden administration was utilized for the judicial reform protests in 2023, Jewish Insider reported on Thursday, citing a letter that it was given access to.

The probe was revealed in a Wednesday letter dispatched by Reps. Jim Jordan and Brian Mast, chairs of the House Judiciary and Foreign Affairs committees, respectively, to the six NGOs.

The organizations listed were the Jewish Communal Fund, the Middle East Dialogue Network, the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, PEF Israel Endowment Funds, Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, and Blue and White Future.

The two lawmakers alleged that by reportedly funding these NGOs, the Biden administration was "attempting to undermine Israel's democratically elected government."

Such reported funding, the letter argued, "reflect the poor track record of USAID and the State Department in funding entities in the region." Protesters demonstrate against the government's judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv. September 23, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

April 9 deadline

The letter outlined April 9 as the deadline for the NGOs to submit the details about the funding, the manner in which it was spent, and communications between the organizations.

The Jerusalem Post has reached out to Movement for Quality Government and officials close to the matter for comment.

This is a developing story.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.