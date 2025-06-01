Huckabee: If France wants a Palestinian state, build it in the French Riviera

US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee criticized on Saturday France's decision to organize a UN conference that would see the recognition of a Palestinian state within a two-state solution.

"It's incredibly inappropriate in the midst of a war that Israel is dealing with to go out to present something that Israelis are steadfast against," he told Fox News in an interview. "If France is really so determined to see a Palestinian state, I've got a suggestion for them: carve out a piece of the French Riviera and create a Palestinian state.

"They're welcome to do that, but they're not welcome to impose that kind of pressure on a sovereign nation. I find it revolting that they think they have a right to do that sort of thing. I hope they reconsider. But the United States will not be part of this.

Hamas condemns Huckabee's remarks

The Hamas terrorist organization condemned Huckabee's statement in the Fox News interview, calling it a "flagrant disregard for the legitimate national rights of our people" and "reaffirms the full American bias towards the Zionist occupation and its expansionist colonial approach." The terror organization then called on the UN to "take a serious stand to support our Palestinian people in their legitimate struggle to obtain their freedom."

Huckabee's Fox interview comes days after French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot delivered a speech on Wednesday that reiterates the country's stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, urging "the implementation of a two-state solution." US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee receives the United Hatzalah Lifesaving Award, at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem, May 1, 2025. (credit: Tzachi Kraus)

The following day, the US spoke against France at the UN Security Council that it firmly rejected "any attempt to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state."

French President Emmanuel Macron said in April that France could recognize a Palestinian state in June, adding that, in turn, some countries in the Middle East could recognize the state of Israel.

Regarding Saturday's Fox News interview, Huckabee said that "pro-Israel Americans need to be concerned that there is a rift between the US and Israel," but noted that there are disagreements between the two countries in how to end the Gaza war and bring back the remaining 58 hostages still in the Palestinian enclave. He emphasized the relations between the two countries are not "at risk, splintered, or fractured."

"It's critically important that the United States maintain its partnership - I use that word very deliberately - it's not a friendship nor is it an alliance, it's a partnership, which means that we are yoked together in our intelligence sharing and military."

He continued the Fox News interview by referring to the yellow ribbon pin on his suit, saying, "one of the happiest days of my life is when I can take this pin off, permanently put it away, never to wear it again - because that will mean that all the hostages will have come home."

Speaking on the Abraham Accords, the ambassador said he was unsure which countries could join the agreements next, but noted that he was confident that there would be an expansion of the accords under Trump's second term.