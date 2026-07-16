The US House of Representatives adopted Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney’s amendment calling on the US to defend Jewish religious freedom and equal access at the Temple Mount.

“It is unconscionable that Jews do not enjoy the same access rights to visit and pray at their holiest site that other religions do,” Tenney told the House ahead of the vote.

She referred to this as a basic tenet and principle of religious freedom and urged the US to do more on this issue.

“That is why my amendment would emphasize the need for the US Commission on International Religious Freedom to work to ensure religious freedom and equal access for all with regard to the Temple Mount,” she said.

Amendment No. 28 specifically increases and decreases funding for the US Commission on International Religious Freedom by $1 m. to emphasize the importance of ensuring religious freedom and equal access for all with respect to the Temple Mount.

It was approved by voice vote.

Amendment aimed at reinforcing full Israeli sovereignty, expanded religious worship rights

Amendment 28 directly reinforces the legislative intent of Tenney’s own resolution, H.Res.852.

Both measures are part of a coordinated effort by the congresswoman during the 119th Congress to position the House in favor of full Israeli sovereignty and expanded religious worship rights at the holy site.

Res.852 was introduced in October 2025 as a standalone measure. It seeks to formally place the House on record affirming that Jerusalem is the undivided capital of Israel and that Israel holds sole sovereignty over the Temple Mount.

US Representative Claudia Tenney (R-NY). (credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS)

It also recognizes the integral role of the Temple Mount to the Jewish people’s heritage and history.

The Funding Amendment (No. 28) acts as an enforcement and awareness tool by adjusting the budget of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom.

During the same sitting, the House struck down the Massie Amendment, which would have barred any funding in the appropriations bill from being used for Israel, and blocked $3.3 b. in annual security assistance Washington sends Israel.