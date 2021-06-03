The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Benny Gantz meets with US security officials on regional threats, aid

Gantz is the first Israeli politician to visit the White House and the US State Department since the beginning of Biden’s term as President

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JUNE 3, 2021 21:52
Defense Minister Benny Gantz meets with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in joint statement
Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with senior American security officials on Thursday as part of a blitz of meetings aimed to discuss military aid and regional threats.
Gantz met first with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at the White House where the two discussed the “need to promote regional stability by halting Iranian aggressiveness, while strengthening the alliance of moderates, and protecting Israel’s Qualitative Military Edge,” he tweeted.
The meeting with Sullivan is part of a blitz of visits that Gantz is conducting regarding threats from Iran, Gaza and Lebanon, as well as discussing arms purchases, and meeting senior Pentagon and State Department officials.
Gantz is the first Israeli politician to visit the White House and the US State Department since the beginning of Biden’s term as President.
Gantz also met with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, members of AIPAC and his US counterpart Lloyd Austin before he flies back on Thursday night.
At the meetings, Gantz presented the need to change policy in the Gaza Strip, the need to strengthen the alliance of moderates as well as the strengthening of the Palestinian Authority as well as the issue of returning the fallen IDF soldiers and citizens held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip as a moral and humanitarian value.
The defense minister also presented the need to deepen supervision of Iran and the need to stop its regional aggression as well, noting that Israel and he will have to prepare a military option
Before the meeting with Blinken, Gantz said that he was looking forward to discussing the challenges with Iran and with the Palestinians.
“As far as Gaza is concerned, we do look for stability and prosperity for everybody. And as defense minister, I think the combination between moving forward with construction and making sure that everything stays secure – it’s very important for me,” he said.


