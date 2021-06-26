Bernie Sanders, addressing Israel: 'We need an even-handed policy'

US Senator Bernie Sanders appeared on The View to discuss a range of topics on Wednesday, including Israel in light of Operation Guardian of the Walls.

View host Meghan McCain asked the Vermont Senator if certain rhetoric such as calling Israel an "apartheid state" and "akin to terrorist organizations" has contributed to the rise in antisemitism in the US.

"Antisemitism is a serious and growing problem, not only in [the US] but around the world as well. We have to combat it in any and every way," Sanders responded.

Sanders has long been critical of Israel and the government's policies regarding Palestinians, even most recently introducing a resolution last month to block arms sales to the Jewish state.

"My own view in terms of American policy in the Middle East, Israel and the Palestinians, is that we need an even-handed policy," Sanders continued. "It cannot simply be 100% pro-Israel that we have to understand in Gaza, for example, you have 60% youth unemployment. You have an already horrendous situation that was only made worse by the recent war."

"I want to see the United States work with other countries to try to bring Israelis and Palestinians together to bring about some peace in that region."

Earlier this month, when asked on CNN about the departure of Benjamin Netanyahu as Prime Minister, the senator responded saying that he " will not be mourning " his departure.

He also addressed the new Bennett-Lapid coalition, saying that "They have people on the left, people on the right, people in the middle. So we will see what happens."

Sanders's history with Israel goes back decades. He volunteered with his first wife, Deborah Shiling, at kibbutz Shaar Haamakim for a few months in the 1960s, according to a report by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

Idan Zonshine and Reuters contributed to this report.