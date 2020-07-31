The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Congressman calls for PA official to be blacklisted as sponsor of terror

“This vile practice must end, and your administration has the courage and moral clarity to do it.”

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
JULY 31, 2020 05:25
Congressman Doug Lamborn (R-CO) speaks to demonstrators following oral arguments in the Masterpiece Cakeshop vs. Colorado Civil Rights Commission case at the Supreme Court in Washington, US, December 5, 2017. (photo credit: AARON P. BERNSTEIN/ REUTERS)
Congressman Doug Lamborn (R-CO) speaks to demonstrators following oral arguments in the Masterpiece Cakeshop vs. Colorado Civil Rights Commission case at the Supreme Court in Washington, US, December 5, 2017.
(photo credit: AARON P. BERNSTEIN/ REUTERS)
A US congressman has called on President Donald Trump to blacklist a leading Palestinian Authority official as a sponsor of terror, Algemeiner has reported.
Writing to the President on Thursday, Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn called for the PA’s Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs and its director, Qadri Abu Bakr, to be designated as sponsors of terror due to the Commission's role in paying salaries to terrorists and their families.
“Unfortunately, the Palestinian leadership has continued to pay the terror rewards to terrorists, spending hundreds of millions of dollars every year to these monsters and their families,” Lamborn wrote.
The congressman was a principle backer of the 2018 Taylor Force Act, which requires Congress to hold US economic aid to the PA until the Authority abandons its 'pay for slay' policy of rewarding terrorists for their acts.
“Since the passing of the Taylor Force Act, and a similar law in Israel’s Knesset passed by my friends MKs Elazar Stern and Avi Dichter in July 2018, the Palestinian leadership has spent over 1.2 billion shekels, or $350 million, continuing to reward terror,” Lamborn wrote.
“This vile practice must end, and your administration has the courage and moral clarity to do it.”


Tags Palestinian Authority Terrorism pay for slay
