DCCC advisor scrutinized for tweets about police brutality, racism

"The answer to white supremacists storming the Capitol is not to give more money to a different group of white supremacists who's [sic] job it is to uphold white supremacy," Tatro tweeted in a thread about the budget for Capitol Police early in January, Fox news reported.

Tatro was hired by the DCCC in early February to serve as the senior advisor for strategic outreach in the diversity and inclusion department.

He was criticized for a number of other tweets, including tweets about police brutality and protests against it. In one tweet, Tatro called looting a "vital form of social protest."

And, according to Fox News, in June Tatro tweeted "to all those people who want to reform the police because all cops aren't bad, should we just go ahead and revive Nazism because all Nazis weren't bad? I didn't think so. Case closed." This tweet is now unavailable.

Tatro is a legal reform activist and Bard Prison Initiative alumnus. He completed his bachelor's degree while serving time for his involvement with the Original Gangsta Killas street gang, The New York Post reported.

After his hiring was criticized by New York state Republican Party Chair, the DCCC responded saying that “Dyjuan is a formerly incarcerated person who has worked hard to change the trajectory of his life through education and service to his community,” the Post reported.

“He has served his time for the crimes he committed and is now a national leader in the bipartisan movement to reform our criminal justice system and bring meaningful improvements to the education system in American prisons. Such critical work breaks cycles of recidivism by making sure more people leave prison with the skills to hold down a job and contribute to their communities.”