The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Five takeaways from the first virtual Democratic National Convention

Politicians traded the usual raucous cheers in a crowded arena for speeches delivered from quiet locations across the country because of the coronavirus pandemic.

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 18, 2020 09:35
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020 (photo credit: 2020 DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020
(photo credit: 2020 DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION/POOL VIA REUTERS)
A Democratic National Convention like no other began on Monday, with politicians trading raucous cheers in a crowded arena for speeches delivered from quiet locations across the country because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are five takeaways from the first-ever virtual convention's opening night:
DEMOCRATS' 'BIG TENT'
Much of this week's convention will be about showcasing the cultural and racial diversity on which the Democratic Party prides itself.
But the program, especially Monday's lineup, had another endgame: demonstrating what the Democrats hope is a "Big Tent" of political ideology, as well.
At one time, it would have been unthinkable for a former Republican presidential candidate such as John Kasich to appear at a Democratic convention to urge his party's faithful to vote against their own leader.
The former Ohio governor's speech on Monday night in support of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden underscored how Republican President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus, his scorched-earth rhetoric and his disinterest in appeasing detractors have turned off some members of his own party.
The speeches by Kasich and other Republicans amounted to an invitation to moderates that the Democratic Party can attend to their interests.
In an era of extreme partisan polarization, it is a tall order to ask longtime voters of one party to change sides. But Trump's deep unpopularity has given Democrats an opportunity, and they are trying to take full advantage ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
SANDERS ALL IN
If Kasich's appearance was intended to draw independents and moderate Republicans to Biden's side, Senator Bernie Sanders' speech was aimed at a different audience entirely: the restless progressive wing of the Democratic Party that views Biden with deep skepticism.
In 2016, the divisions within the party were on prime-time display at the convention, when Sanders supporters booed Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton after a bitterly fought primary season left both sides angry.
But Sanders made clear on Monday he was fully behind Team Biden. While acknowledging he and Biden do not agree on everything, he portrayed Trump as an existential threat to American democracy and offered a full-throated endorsement of his former rival for the nomination.
"The price of failure is just too great to imagine," Sanders said.
The absence of conflict may make for a less exciting convention, but Democratic officials are breathing a sigh of relief that they are avoiding a repeat of 2016.
MICHELLE OBAMA DELIVERS SEARING ATTACK
Democrats saved their closing argument on Monday for former first lady Michelle Obama, who delivered a blistering assault on Trump.
From a historical standpoint, it might have been unprecedented for the wife of an ex-president to step beyond the bounds of traditional decorum to attack the current one. But Michelle Obama never fit comfortably within the traditional first lady role and often spoke her mind.
Since she left the White House in early 2017, she has become an author and global celebrity. Polls often place her atop the list of the most-admired women in America.
She used that powerful platform to create the evening’s most talked-about moment. She spoke in plaintive terms about a country she saw as in desperate shape.
RACIAL JUSTICE
Democrats devoted much of Monday night to racial justice, a topic they believe is a major liability for Trump.
The family of George Floyd made a somber appearance, asking viewers to engage in a moment of silence for the Black man whose death in police custody in Minneapolis in May set off months of nationwide unrest. In her remarks, Obama attacked Trump for responding to the phrase "Black Lives Matter" with "derision."
Trump has sought to turn the issue to his advantage, portraying protesters as violent anarchists and declaring himself the "law-and-order" president. In Minneapolis on Monday, he did not mention Floyd, instead attacking the city's Democratic mayor for allowing demonstrators to "destroy" citizens' lives.
But Democrats intend to press the matter - and polls suggest most Americans trust Biden, not Trump, to improve race relations.
EMPATHY
Biden's supporters have spent much of the presidential campaign touting his empathy, long seen as a core strength for a man who lost his first wife and infant daughter in a car accident and a son to brain cancer.
On Monday, they laid out one of their central arguments for Biden - that he, unlike Trump, has the ability to console Americans hurting from a trio of crises unnerving the country: the coronavirus, the economic downturn and civil unrest over racial injustice.
The convention's first night was interspersed with testimony from regular people who are suffering – a small-business owner, a farmer, a nurse and mother. Biden's virtual panel on racial justice allowed undecided voters to see him engaged and committed to working on issues critical to the party.


Tags United States Joe Biden Democrats Elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu's secretive style of governance is an insult to his ministers By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ronald Lauder Mabrouk and mazel tov to all Muslims and Jews in this new era of peace By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu’s perception of democracy is full of factual mistakes – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eytan Gilboa The Israel-UAE Agreement: A Message to Iran, the Palestinians and Biden By EYTAN GILBOA
Amotz Asa-El Remembering Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz, intellectual wonder and Jewish landmark By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
4 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
5 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by