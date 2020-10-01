The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Following a chaotic debate, what could next events look like?

What could make the next debates substantial rather than a mud fight?

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
OCTOBER 1, 2020 20:56
WOMEN FOR TRUMP cheer for the president at a ‘Debate Watch Party’ Tuesday night in California. (photo credit: MIKE BLAKE/ REUTERS)
WOMEN FOR TRUMP cheer for the president at a ‘Debate Watch Party’ Tuesday night in California.
(photo credit: MIKE BLAKE/ REUTERS)
WASHINGTON – In the aftermath of the most chaotic presidential debate in US history, the Commission on Presidential Debates is now reportedly considering changing the format of the remaining events to avoid yet another 90 minutes of incoherent cross talk.
According to media reports, the commission is considering to cut off the microphone in case of interruption from one of the candidates, or to cancel the part in which both candidates are encouraged to engage with each other after the initial two minutes to address a question from the moderator.
What could make the next debates substantial rather than a mud fight?
“The Commission on Presidential Debates needs to consider imposing physical changes to the setup of the debate,” Tammy Vigil, associate professor of communication studies at Boston University and a presidential debate expert, told The Jerusalem Post.
“At a minimum, the moderator should be given the ability to cut out the microphones of the candidates while the opponent is speaking,” she added. “This won’t prevent all interruption on stage, just minimize the sound disruptions for the viewing audience.
“It might make sense to have the candidates in either soundproof booths or in separate rooms where they can hear the opponent’s comments and responses, but not interruptions. The mics in the rooms should be controlled by the moderator so that each candidate could respond to the ideas put forth by the other, but the interruptions would be muted.
“It seems extreme, but it might be the only way to create a forum where actual information can be exchanged and heard by the viewing public,” she concluded.
“At minimum, mute each candidate’s microphone during the other candidate’s two-minute periods of uninterrupted speaking time,” David Zarefsky, professor emeritus at Northwestern School of Communication, told the Post.
“Beyond that, enable the moderator to turn off the microphone of a candidate who repeatedly violates the ground rules that both campaigns have agreed to,” he added.
“I would favor some more basic changes, such as eliminating the idea of a ‘free discussion’ period, but those might require renegotiation with the two campaigns and might be inadvisable to make in the middle of a campaign season.” Elizabeth Sanders, professor emerita at Cornell University’s department of government, told the Post that the public needs these debates, “though last night was the worst in history due to Trump’s refusal to allow Biden to speak without constant interruption, which Biden then reciprocated.
“There must be a firm agreement not to interrupt, and strong enforcement,” she added.
FOLLOWING THE debate, media outlets have traditionally announced a “winner” of the debate. But as was shown with Mitt Romney, who, according to a Gallup poll won the first debate with Obama in 2012, and Hillary Clinton, who won the first debate in 2016, there is no correlation between winning a debate and winning the election.
What, then, is the effect of the debate, and what does it actually mean to win the debate?
“Proclaiming the winner does not matter that much, since partisans of each candidate are very likely to proclaim their candidate the winner, regardless of what happens in the debate,” said Zarefsky.
“There usually is some correlation between winning the debates and winning the election, but there are exceptions: in 2004 and 2016 Kerry and Clinton, respectively, were by broad consensus regarded as the winners of all three debates but lost the election. Often the debates involve ‘split verdicts,’ with each candidate considered to have won some of them.” “Research suggests that most people believe the candidate whom they support won the debate, regardless of their performance,” said Thomas Hollihan, professor of communication at USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.
“Polls indicate that among those who watched the debate, most believed that Biden won. Does it matter? It shapes media coverage and framing.
“There are very few undecided voters remaining in this election. People either love Trump or they hate him. His support has hovered around 40% since he took office. His negatives are above 50%. He needed to change the narrative last night and win support from some undecided voters,” he continued.
“The most important group, according to the polls, is white women in the suburbs. He barely won them in 2016. He is trailing with them now. I did not see anything in the debate last night to win their support, given that the problem most of them have with Trump is not his policies but his style,” concluded Hollihan.
“The media likes to name a winner because it makes for an easy analysis point and is an easier way to process the event than to provide more nuanced assessments that take a variety of factors into consideration,” Vigil added. “However, the declared winner is not really very impactful on, or indicative of, the election outcome, because there are too many people declaring a winner based on too many disparate criteria.” Sanders said that the question of who won the debate gives some hint about the state of the race.
“The percentage favoring Biden as debate performer Tuesday night is about the same as the percentage favoring him over Trump for president,” she noted. “But as we know, the polls were wrong in 2016. It’s very hard to predict the outcome of the 2020 election at this point.”


Tags debate 2020 United States elections Trump Debate
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israelis must face the reality of the pandemic in order to stop it By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg Religious leadership is also to blame for COVID-19 crisis in Israel By YITZ GREENBERG
Alisa Bodner 2,000 Jewish Ethiopians approved to make aliyah, who will be left behind? By ALISA BODNER
Emily Schrader Facebook, YouTube, Zoom got it right in handling Leila Khaled webinar By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
4 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
5 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by