Former Homeland Security official says he wrote anonymous op-ed on Trump

Miles Taylor, chief of staff in the department until 2019, set tongues wagging in Washington with the editorial that called Trump amoral, petty and ineffective. He disclosed his identity on Wednesday in a statement on Medium, an online publishing platform, ahead of next week's presidential election.

"We alone must determine whether his behavior warrants continuance in office, and we face a momentous decision, as our choice about Trump’s future will affect our future for years to come," Taylor wrote.

"With that in mind, he doesn’t deserve a second term in office, and we don’t deserve to live through it."

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany blasted Taylor as a "liar and a coward who chose anonymity over action and leaking over leading."

Taylor, who described himself as part of the "resistance" within the Trump administration in the anonymous editorial, has also publicly criticized Trump.

The op-ed and book that followed it, called "A Warning," caused brief flurries of attention, although they were overshadowed by a series of books written by well-known former Trump associates, both pro and con, who identified themselves as the authors of their work.

White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah made light of the revelation in an emoji-filled tweet. Many had suspected Taylor was the anonymous author for months.

"I rolled my eyes so hard I nearly tipped backwards," Farah wrote. "To paraphrase Andy Warhol: In the future, everyone will be a Senior Admin Officials for 15 minutes."