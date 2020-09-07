The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
GWU Professor faking Afro identity won't teach fall semester

The university made the announcement in a statement Friday, a day after Krug confessed her decades-long deception in a Medium post.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
SEPTEMBER 7, 2020 05:03
People await a formation of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds to fly over the National Mall as a collaborative salute to first responders and other essential personnel during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Washington, U.S., May 2, 2020. (photo credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS / REUTERS)
People await a formation of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds to fly over the National Mall as a collaborative salute to first responders and other essential personnel during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Washington, U.S., May 2, 2020.
(photo credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS / REUTERS)
(photo credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS / REUTERS)
The George Washington University history professor who revealed she had fabricated an Afro-Latina identity will not teach this fall, university officials announced.
The university made the announcement in a statement Friday, a day after Krug confessed her decades-long deception in a Medium post.
“While the university reviews this situation, Dr. Krug will not be teaching her classes this semester,” said the statement signed by M. Brian Blake, the provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs, and Paul Wahlbeck, dean of the Columbian College of Arts and Sciences. “We are working on developing a number of options for students in those classes, which will be communicated to affected students as soon as possible.”
Krug’s colleagues in the history department called for her resignation on Friday, the New York Times reported.
“The discipline of history is concerned with truth telling about the past,” the department said in a statement. “With her conduct, Dr. Krug has raised questions about the veracity of her own research and teaching.”
Krug grew up attending Jewish day school and a Conservative synagogue outside of Kansas City. In her post, she said that she had claimed various identities that she had no right to claim. “You should absolutely cancel me, and I absolutely cancel myself,” she said in the Medium post.
“We want to acknowledge the pain this situation has caused for many in our community and recognize that many students, faculty, staff and alumni are hurting,” the university statement said. “Please know that we are taking this situation seriously and are here to support our community,” the statement concluded.


