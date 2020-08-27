The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Harris shows perception that US Jews back Israel still strong - analysis

The assumption underlying her recent comments is that Israel is important to her listeners, and that they do not share the Seth Rogen or Peter Beinart “who needs Israel” mindset.

By HERB KEINON  
AUGUST 27, 2020 19:25
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) accepts the Democratic vice presidential nomination during an acceptance speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 19, 202 (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) accepts the Democratic vice presidential nomination during an acceptance speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 19, 202
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris doesn’t seem to believe, happily, that Seth Rogen represents the views of the Jews.
You remember Rogen, the Jewish comedic actor who last month said the idea of Israel was part of an “antiquated thought process,” and that a Jewish state “makes no sense.” His words came just a couple weeks after Jewish journalist Peter Beinart wrote that he no longer believes in the Jewish State.
On Wednesday, Harris, in a virtual event with some 1,800 Jewish Democratic donors, stressed that she was opposed to making military aid to Israel conditional on Israel’s policies, a position advocated by some in the Progressive wing of her party, including some prominent Jews in that wing of the party, such as Bernie Sanders.
If Harris believed that Rogen, or Beinart, spoke for the majority of US Jews, it is likely that her unequivocal endorsement of a policy of no-strings-attached security aid to Israel would not have been what she stressed in her comments.
"I pledge to you the Biden-Harris administration will sustain our unbreakable commitment to Israel's security, including the unprecedented military and intelligence cooperation pioneered during the Obama-Biden administration and the guarantee that Israel will always maintain its qualitative military edge," Harris said.
The assumption underlying these comments – and her couching justification of support for re-entering the Iran nuclear deal as unstinting US support for Israel’s security – – is that Israel is important to her listeners, and that they do not share the Rogen or Beinart “who needs Israel” mindset. And that is as significant as it is welcome.
From an Israeli perspective, not only is American Jewish support for the country important politically and morally – if not as important financially as it was in the earlier days of the state – but the perception of that political support is equally important.
 Why? Because politicians respond to what they believe to be the positions of key constituencies. If they think Israel is important to their voters, they are more likely to take positions supportive of Israel. If they think that their voters, especially Jewish voters, don’t care, then why bother.
And American Jews continue to be a key political constituency, if not because of their numbers – though even their small numbers may be significant in battleground states such as Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and even Arizona and Georgia – then because of the money they donate to campaigns.
And this is why those peddling the narrative that American Jewish support for Israel is on a precipitous decline are doing Israel such a disservice. If politicians believe American Jews don’t care for Israel anymore, they will feel less of a need to be supportive.
Rogen’s comments feed into that narrative – one propagated now for years by Beinart as well as groups like IfNotNow and J Street – that American Jews are increasingly distancing themselves, a narrative amplified by the media that will naturally turn the spotlight on high-profile Jews critical of Israel, because that is different, more than highlighting high-profile Jews supportive of the Jewish state.
And while there certainly are voices like Rogen and Beinart’s in the Jewish community, a poll published by the Ruderman Family Foundation in February put things a bit into perspective and indicated that all the doomsday predictions of an unbridgeable gap between Israel and American Jews was way overblown.
According to the poll, fully 80 percent of American Jews consider themselves pro-Israel, 67% say they either have a “strong” or “very strong” connection to Israel, and more than 70% of the 2,500 respondents to the poll said that their personal relationship with Israel is the same or stronger than it was five years ago.
Rogen and Beinart are perhaps not alone among Jews in their disdain for the idea of a Jewish state, but they are in the distinct minority. Harris – making a conscious decision to burnish her pro-Israel credentials with Jewish voters on Wednesday – realizes this, which should be a source of comfort for the pro-Israel community: key politicians understand that Israel, despite some cacophonous background noise, remains important for a large majority of American Jewish voters and donors.


Tags American Jewry seth rogen US Israel Kamala Harris Peter Beinart
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Pompeo is a great friend to the State of Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy A quarantine reading list for the gap year By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel-UAE deal, who's to thank and what will it lead to? – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Hezbollah’s genocidal chemicals ignite Lebanon By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Israeli rape victims need to know: You’re not to blame, you’re not alone By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
5 PA's Grand Mufti issues fatwa banning Muslims from praying at al-Aqsa
WORSHIPERS ATTEND a prayer service at al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem’s Old City on July 31.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by