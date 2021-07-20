In meeting with Abdullah, Biden expresses support for two-state solution

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden welcomed Jordan's King Abdullah to the White House on Monday. It is the first of three face-to-face meetings with leaders from the Middle East expected soon.

After the meeting, the White House said in a statement that the two leaders “reaffirm the enduring strength of the partnership between the United States and Jordan .”

The two also discussed the global economic effect of COVID-19 and the President's infrastructure plan "as well as Jordan's plans for a desalination project and Jordan's potential for greater regional economic integration through investments in energy infrastructure." "President Biden confirmed unwavering US support for Jordan and His Majesty's leadership," the White House said. "He was proud to announce the delivery of over 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Jordan, underscoring the US commitment to bringing the same urgency to international vaccination efforts that we have demonstrated at home."

The two also discussed the situation in the Middle East. “In that regard, the President expressed his strong support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and respect for Jordan’s special role as custodian of Muslim holy places in Jerusalem,” the White House statement reads.

According to the White House, “the President expressed US support for engagement between Jordan and the new Israeli government, as demonstrated by their bilateral agreement earlier this month to improve Jordan’s access to fresh water and increase Jordan’s exports to the West Bank.”

The US President also “commended the important role Jordan plays in the wider stability of the region and welcomed the recent trilateral summit in Baghdad between Iraq, Jordan, and Egypt.”

Abdullah is the first Middle East leader to visit the Biden White House, to be followed on July 26 by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. US and Israeli officials are working on scheduling a meeting soon between Biden and new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Speaking about the strategic US-Jordan defense relationship, the two leaders “discussed US support for the modernization of Jordan’s fleet of F-16 fighter jets, which will allow for greater interoperability and effectiveness of the Jordanian Armed Forces,” the White House said. “President Biden thanked Jordan for its important early contributions to the successful campaign to defeat ISIS, and honored the memory of Captain Muath al-Kasasbeh as an example of Jordanian courage and heroism.”

Biden noted that his administration “looks forward to strengthening bilateral cooperation in multiple areas over the coming months, including the promotion of economic opportunities that will be vital for a bright future in Jordan.”

King Abdullah will also have a working breakfast with Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday at the vice president's residence. He will meet Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department on Tuesday.