Is the Biden administration upping pressure on Bennett to freeze settlements?

By LAHAV HARKOV  
OCTOBER 20, 2021 13:48
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett holds a mask during a meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House last month. (photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)
Cabinet ministers and officials close to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett denied that he was facing greater pressure from the Biden administration to freeze construction in Judea and Samaria, though Washington has consistently opposed settlement activity.
Nearly every time its representatives speak about Israel, the Biden administration mentions its support for a two-state solution and opposition to unilateral steps – often specifying that includes settlement activity.
Chargé d'Affaires Michael Ratney regularly speaks with Bennett’s diplomatic adviser Shimrit Meir, and has brought up concerns about settlements, multiple sources said.
But following a report on Army Radio that Bennett told the Security Cabinet that he was “surprised” by the level of pressure over settlements from the US, numerous cabinet ministers said, on condition of anonymity, that they had not felt or heard about increased pressure.
Housing and Construction Minister Ze’ev Elkin said on Army Radio that there is “no connection between the report and what happened in reality.”
US President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a package of economic relief measures to respond to the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, inside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, March 11, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER) US President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a package of economic relief measures to respond to the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, inside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, March 11, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)
“We know how to behave,” Elkin added. “It’s not anything we haven’t seen in previous governments.”
Sources close to Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who was in Washington last week, made similar remarks while saying the Biden administration has made its position clear.
“They don’t want to build in E1 or Givat Hamatos, but this isn’t what pressure looks like,” a senior diplomatic source said.


