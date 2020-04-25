Jewish Democrats endorse Joe Biden, ‘shares our values’



The Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDC) announced on Friday it will support former vice-president Joe Biden, the Jewish Insider reported.

In a video, the JDC begins by showing the viewer images from the Charolttesville March where people chanted “Jews will not replace us," in another part of the video US President Donald Trump is shown saying “I take no responsibility."The scene was lifted from an interview during which Trump was asked about his responsibility for treating the coronavirus outbreak in the US.

JDCA executive director Halie Soifer said that the “JDCA is proud to support Joe Biden because he’s a principled and moral leader, and we know he’d never equivocate in the face of hatred facing Jews or anyone else.”



Biden said he feels "proud" about getting the support of the JDC and that “they are an important new voice for the progressive values that unite us here at home and for a secure, peaceful future for the Jewish and democratic State of Israel.”





The JDC is against the possible annexation of lands in the West Bank included in Trumps Deal of the Century.



The issue of Trump's relationship with the radical right in the US is a complex one, some have pointed out to his bluntness and style as something that might appeal to radical right wing groups who oppose immigration to the US and wish to see a return to older values and norms.Trump's remarks about the US not needing immigrants from "s**t-hole" countries and his ease at ordering targeted killings can be seen as silent nods to these groups among the American voters.