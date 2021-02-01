The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Jewish Federations of North America to meet with Congress

Former board chair and newly elected Congresswoman Kathy Manning as well as Israel's new Ambassador to the United States Gilad Erdan will also be present for the meeting.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 1, 2021 04:36
The US Capitol Building can be seen from behind fencing with barbed wire in Washington, US, January 28, 2021 (photo credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)
The US Capitol Building can be seen from behind fencing with barbed wire in Washington, US, January 28, 2021
(photo credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)
The Jewish Federations of North America will be heading on a virtual mission to Washington to meet with members of Congress on Monday.
Jewish community leaders across the United States - joined by thousands of virtual participants in attendance - will work to pass measures to include additional COVID-19 relief packages, aid to Holocaust survivors and further support for North American-based NGOs and non-profits in their endeavors to combat antisemitism worldwide.
Close to 30 members of Congress, including four co-Founders of the Senate Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism, will meet with members of the Jewish Federation to discuss how to better combine efforts through the pandemic and thereafter.
Former board chair and newly elected Congresswoman Kathy Manning and Israel's new Ambassador to the United States Gilad Erdan will also be present for the meeting.
“We will advance measures that combat antisemitism and keep us safe, while ensuring government resources for the institutions that sustain our communities and support flourishing Jewish life,” said JFNA leading policy advocate Elana Broitman. “It is critically important that we continue to strengthen our voice in the nation’s capital. Together we can be the force of change we wish to see in the world.”


