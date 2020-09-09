The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Jewish former Marine wins Massachusetts Democratic congressional primary

He links to a full position paper on Israel and other Jewish issues on his website; in it he notes that he experienced antisemitism in the military.

By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA  
SEPTEMBER 9, 2020 05:04
Voters fill in their ballot during a period of early voting at the Board of Elections office in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S. March 14, 2020 (photo credit: BRYAN WOOLSTON/REUTERS)
Voters fill in their ballot during a period of early voting at the Board of Elections office in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S. March 14, 2020
(photo credit: BRYAN WOOLSTON/REUTERS)
Jake Auchincloss, a Jewish former Marine, has won a crowded Democratic congressional primary in Massachusetts’ Fourth District.
Auchincloss, who currently serves as a city councilor in the city of Newton, was one of several Jewish Democrats competing to succeed Rep. Joe Kennedy III, who unsuccessfully challenged Sen. Ed Markey in last week’s Senate primary. After Tuesday’s primary, Auchincloss was neck and neck with the more progressive Jesse Mermell, also Jewish. Final results were determined Friday.
Auchincloss, 32, is a scion of an influential family who graduated from Harvard and served in the Marines, and he was endorsed by the Boston Globe. His maternal grandparents fled pogroms in Ukraine and he visited Israel in college. He links to a full position paper on Israel and other Jewish issues on his website; in it he notes that he experienced antisemitism in the military. He’s pro-two-state-solution and believes in a compromise brokered only by Israelis and Palestinians, not outsiders.
Critics pointed out that he had previously registered with and worked for the Republican party.
Meanwhile, Jewish primary challengers Alex Morse and Robbie Goldstein lost their bids in last week’s state primaries.


Tags diaspora jews Democrats Massachusetts
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Now is the perfect time to legalize civil marriage in Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu seeks to establish Israel's place among the nations - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
The coronavirus chaos is caused by one person: Netanyahu - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader Donald Trump disproves the Middle East doomsday predictions - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Kenneth Bandler How can Israel boost haredi higher education? By KENNETH BANDLER

Most Read

1 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty
2 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
3 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
4 Cabinet to lock down 30 ‘red’ cities as virus spikes
Inspectors conduct coronavirus tests at a checkpoint in Jerusalem
5 Sermon suggests Saudi Arabia near normalizing ties with Israel
Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by