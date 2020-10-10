Jewish groups pen letter opposing Amy Coney Barrett nom to Supreme Court

The letter, signed by 41 groups in all — and spearheaded by the National Council of Jewish Women — notes a case upcoming on the Supreme Court docket that could dismantle the act, also known as Obamacare.

President Donald Trump, who wants the legislation dismantled, has said he will replace some of its provisions, including guaranteeing coverage to people with preexisting conditions, but he has not yet advanced legislation that would do so.

“Should the ACA be struck down, tens of millions of Americans will immediately lose access to coverage as an unprecedented health crisis rages on, plunging our entire health care system into confusion and chaos,” said the letter sent Friday to all 100 senators. “People of faith refuse to remain idle while the health, safety, and lives of countless individuals are on the line and believe that our next Supreme Court justice must commit to upholding precedent affirming the constitutionality of the ACA.”

The letter concludes by saying that Barrett would run counter to the example set by Ruth Bader Ginsburg , the Jewish justice who died last month and whom Barrett would replace.

In addition to NCJW, the 17 Jewish groups signing the letter include a number of Reform and Reconstructionist movement bodies, in addition to Jewish human rights advocacy groups.

In a separate statement this week, the Reform movement said it opposed Barrett’s nomination because of what it described as her stated opposition to the ACA, the right to an abortion and LGBTQ rights. The Reform movement has rarely opposed Supreme Court nominees in the past.