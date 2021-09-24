The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Joe Biden’s job approval falls sharply - PEW survey

Earlier this year, Pew Research Center reported that a majority of the US public had faith in Biden's handling of the coronavirus and its health impacts.

By GADI ZAIG  
SEPTEMBER 24, 2021 20:10
US President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a package of economic relief measures to respond to the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, inside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, March 11, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)
US President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a package of economic relief measures to respond to the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, inside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, March 11, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)
Joe Biden's job approval rating has fallen sharply in the past two months, according to a new survey conducted by the Pew Research Center last week on a little more than 10,000 American adults.
According to the survey, only 44% approve of Biden's handling of his job in contrast to 53% that disapprove.
Previously, a July report concluded that 55% approved of Joe Biden's performance at his job and 43% disapproved.
Earlier this year, Pew Research Center reported that a majority of the US public had faith in Biden's handling of the coronavirus and its health impacts, as well as his policies on foreign relations and the economy. 
Also, two-thirds of Americans have shown to favor his policies on a tax increase of large businesses and high-income households, while 61% said that taxes should be raised on those who have a household income of over $400,000. 
Other conclusions of the survey include how the decline in public approval has been shown in both the Democratic and Republican parties. Approval from Democrats has dropped from 88% to 75% while among Republicans his approval has dropped from 17% to 9% since July.
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett and US President Joe Biden chat during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington last week. (credit: JONATHAN ERNST) PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett and US President Joe Biden chat during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington last week. (credit: JONATHAN ERNST)
Furthermore, most Americans remain pessimistic regarding the future of the US economy, saying that conditions will either worsen or have little changes. 
The survey also reported that most Americans are displeased with the Biden administration's handling of Afghanistan, with only 24% stating that the administration handled that situation well. 
Also, more than half of American adults,  around 56%, favor letting in thousands of Afghan refugees into the US. 


Tags survey US politics Pew Research Center Biden administration
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Durban IV: A diplomatic win for Israel that cannot be wasted - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett's first 100 days were quiet, it's just the beginning

 By YAAKOV KATZ

Shooting down Iron Dome funding is part of 'enduring' Durban

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

What does the US-France-Australia submarine row mean for Israel?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Iron Dome woes, and Yair Lapid in la-la land - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

747-sized asteroid skimmed by Earth, and scientists didn't see it coming

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Mossad assassinated Iran’s chief nuke scientist with remote AI gun - report

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, speaks during a funeral ceremony of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020.
3

Iran denies NYT Mossad assassination report

Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a funeral ceremony in Tehran on November 30.
4

Palestinians admit capture of Gilboa prisoners shows Israeli intel prowess

Israeli soldiers stand guard in the West Bank city of Jenin, on September 06, 2021. Six Palestinian prisoners escaped from a prison in Israel on Monday, prompting a massive manhunt, Israeli authorities said. The extremely rare break-out took place overnight in the Gilboa Penitentiary, a high-securi
5

Crusader mass grave in Lebanon sheds light on cruelty of medieval warfare

Tourists walk at the sea castle of the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 3, 2011.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by