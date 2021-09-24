Joe Biden’s job approval falls sharply - PEW survey

Joe Biden's job approval rating has fallen sharply in the past two months, according to a new survey conducted by the Pew Research Center last week on a little more than 10,000 American adults.

According to the survey, only 44% approve of Biden's handling of his job in contrast to 53% that disapprove.

Previously, a July report concluded that 55% approved of Joe Biden 's performance at his job and 43% disapproved.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Earlier this year, Pew Research Center reported that a majority of the US public had faith in Biden's handling of the coronavirus and its health impacts, as well as his policies on foreign relations and the economy.

Also, two-thirds of Americans have shown to favor his policies on a tax increase of large businesses and high-income households, while 61% said that taxes should be raised on those who have a household income of over $400,000.

Other conclusions of the survey include how the decline in public approval has been shown in both the Democratic and Republican parties. Approval from Democrats has dropped from 88% to 75% while among Republicans his approval has dropped from 17% to 9% since July.

PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett and US President Joe Biden chat during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington last week. (credit: JONATHAN ERNST)

Furthermore, most Americans remain pessimistic regarding the future of the US economy, saying that conditions will either worsen or have little changes.

The survey also reported that most Americans are displeased with the Biden administration's handling of Afghanistan , with only 24% stating that the administration handled that situation well.

Also, more than half of American adults, around 56%, favor letting in thousands of Afghan refugees into the US.