Marjorie Taylor Greene mistakenly suspended from Twitter for 2nd time

"@Twitter suspended me again by 'mistake' yesterday after I tweeted, ‘He is risen.' Everyone knows that’s a LIE, and it was no mistake."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 6, 2021 15:16
REPUBLICAN CONGRESSWOMAN Marjorie Taylor Greene walks through the Capitol as Democrats debate an article of impeachment against then-president Donald Trump on January 13. (photo credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS / REUTERS)
REPUBLICAN CONGRESSWOMAN Marjorie Taylor Greene walks through the Capitol as Democrats debate an article of impeachment against then-president Donald Trump on January 13.
(photo credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS / REUTERS)
US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was mistakenly suspended from Twitter for a short period of time on Sunday shortly after she tweeted about Easter and retweeted an anti-abortion post, according to the Associated Press. This is the second accidental suspension the Georgia congresswoman received in three weeks. 
The mistake was made by one of Twitter's automated systems, preventing Taylor Greene from posting for a number of hours. In March, the House member's account was mistakenly suspended for about 12 hours, according to the company.
"We use a combination of technology and human review to enforce the Twitter Rules across the service," Twitter said in a statement, according to AP. "In this case, our automated systems took enforcement action on the account referenced in error."
Twitter declined to explain to AP how Taylor Greene's account had been mistakenly suspended twice.
Right before she was suspended, Greene retweeted a post by LifeNews.com reading "Abortion is the killing of a human being!" Before that, she posted a photo with three crosses and the text "He is risen. Death could not hold him. Rejoice in the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Wishing you a blessed and joy filled easter!"
"@Twitter suspended me again today by 'mistake,' after I tweeted, He is risen," the Georgia representative tweeted in response to the suspension. "I had a wonderful day with family at the beach in the #FloridaFreedomZone. I didn’t miss the hate on Twitter at all, and I’m looking forward to President Trump’s social media platform."
 
The next day, Taylor Greene tweeted, "@Twitter suspended me again by 'mistake' yesterday after I tweeted, ‘He is risen.' Everyone knows that’s a LIE, and it was no mistake." She then questioned if Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan had ever been suspended.
Taylor Greene has advanced the conspiracy theory QAnon – which includes antisemitic tropes – among other conspiracy theories, and has shared antisemitic and Islamophobic content in the past. However, it is unclear if this had any baring on her accidental suspensions.


