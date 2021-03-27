The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
New York subpoenas dozens of Cuomo aides in sexual harassment probe - WSJ

The governor has so far denied any wrongdoing, though he has acknowledged it had been a "custom" for him to kiss and hug people when greeting them.

By REUTERS  
MARCH 27, 2021 07:23
NEW YORK Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks with members of the media after delivering remarks on the coronavirus disease at the Riverside Church in Manhattan, last month. (photo credit: ANDREW KELLY / REUTERS)
(photo credit: ANDREW KELLY / REUTERS)
The New York state attorney general’s office has subpoenaed dozens of officials in New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's administration as part of a probe into sexual harassment accusations, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Friday. 
Cuomo's aide Melissa DeRosa, whose title is secretary to the governor, was among the officials to receive a subpoena earlier this month, the newspaper reported citing people familiar with the matter.
Reuters was unable to confirm the report immediately. Spokespersons for Cuomo did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comments.
Cuomo, 63, is resisting pressure to resign following the flurry of accusations of sexual harassment or misconduct and revelations that his administration under-reported nursing home deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor has denied any wrongdoing, though he has acknowledged it had been a "custom" for him to kiss and hug people when greeting them. He has said he was sorry if his behavior had made "people feel uncomfortable."


