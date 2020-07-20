The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Nikki Haley: 'If Biden comes in, all of the progress we made goes away'

The former UN ambassador said that China is the number one threat to the US and that many US leaders have been naive about it, including former president Barack Obama and vice president Biden.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
JULY 20, 2020 17:33
United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council about the situation in Crimea at U.N. Headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 26, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI)
United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council about the situation in Crimea at U.N. Headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 26, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI)
WASHINGTON – If Joe Biden is elected president in November, he will rejoin the Iran nuclear agreement, former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said Sunday night.
Speaking at a virtual panel discussion hosted by the Republican Jewish Coalition, she spoke about President Donald Trump moving the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and withdrawing from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal.
“For all the progress that we made in terms of Israel – in terms of the Middle East, in terms of really having a voice for America and Israel – I hate the thought that if Biden comes in, all of that goes away, because they’re going to go back and try and get back into the Iran deal,” Haley said.
“Look at the difference between Joe Biden and President Trump,” she said. “Who is the person that moved the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem? Who is the person that pulled out of the Iran deal? Who’s the person that allowed me to call out Hamas for the first time in the UN?” She was referring to a US-led effort to condemn the terrorist organization at the General Assembly in December 2018.
“Are you willing to give up to Biden, who’s moving closer and closer to [Rep. Ilhan] Omar and to [Sen.] Bernie [Sanders] to make his foreign-policy and domestic-policy decisions?” Haley asked. “Where was Biden when Resolution 2334 [in 2016 against Israeli settlements] passed? Where was Biden when Hamas was attacking Israel, and no one was doing anything? Where was Biden when we were asked to have the embassy move, and he wouldn’t do it?
“Don’t listen to what he’s saying now,” she said. “Actions are louder than words. We have actions of two different people who have held office. We have seen the results of two different people.”
China is the No. 1 threat to the US, Haley said, adding that many presidents have been naive about US relations with China, including Barack Obama and his vice president, Biden. “They’ve been naive to the fact that China has been on a strategic mission for a long time,” she said.
Trump called out Beijing for bad trade deals and intellectual-property theft, Haley said.
“And he did that at the same time that Biden said China was not an issue, and we should be China’s friend... He criticized the president for doing a ban on travel with China,” she said. “That is who we would get as a president – someone who wants to be a friend with our foes at a time where we need to be smart and hold them to account.”


Tags Elections Iran China Joe Biden Nikki Haley
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus committee must oversee gov't decisions after consideration By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu teaches Israel a lesson on Keynesian economics - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Op-Ed logo Applying Israeli sovereignty: It’s now or never - opinion By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Amotz Asa-El What does Netanyahu want from the Wexner Foundation? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shimon Samuels Toulouse's two faces By SHIMON SAMUELS

Most Read

1 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
2 Former NYPD commissioner warns US Jews: Protect your communities
New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly at a press conference, May 24, 2012
3 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
4 Lockdown looms as cabinet advances closure on beaches, camps, restaurants
Israelis enjoy the beach in Tel Aviv, July 15, 2020
5 Canadian far-right politician calls for removal of Jews from Canada
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by