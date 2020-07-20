Nikki Haley: 'If Biden comes in, all of the progress we made goes away'

WASHINGTON – If Joe Biden is elected president in November, he will rejoin the Iran nuclear agreement, former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said Sunday night.Speaking at a virtual panel discussion hosted by the Republican Jewish Coalition, she spoke about President Donald Trump moving the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and withdrawing from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal. “For all the progress that we made in terms of Israel – in terms of the Middle East, in terms of really having a voice for America and Israel – I hate the thought that if Biden comes in, all of that goes away, because they’re going to go back and try and get back into the Iran deal,” Haley said.“Look at the difference between Joe Biden and President Trump,” she said. “Who is the person that moved the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem? Who is the person that pulled out of the Iran deal? Who’s the person that allowed me to call out Hamas for the first time in the UN?” She was referring to a US-led effort to condemn the terrorist organization at the General Assembly in December 2018.“Are you willing to give up to Biden, who’s moving closer and closer to [Rep. Ilhan] Omar and to [Sen.] Bernie [Sanders] to make his foreign-policy and domestic-policy decisions?” Haley asked. “Where was Biden when Resolution 2334 [in 2016 against Israeli settlements] passed? Where was Biden when Hamas was attacking Israel, and no one was doing anything? Where was Biden when we were asked to have the embassy move, and he wouldn’t do it?“Don’t listen to what he’s saying now,” she said. “Actions are louder than words. We have actions of two different people who have held office. We have seen the results of two different people.”China is the No. 1 threat to the US, Haley said, adding that many presidents have been naive about US relations with China, including Barack Obama and his vice president, Biden. “They’ve been naive to the fact that China has been on a strategic mission for a long time,” she said.Trump called out Beijing for bad trade deals and intellectual-property theft, Haley said.“And he did that at the same time that Biden said China was not an issue, and we should be China’s friend... He criticized the president for doing a ban on travel with China,” she said. “That is who we would get as a president – someone who wants to be a friend with our foes at a time where we need to be smart and hold them to account.”