The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Nikki Haley to RJC: AIPAC takes bipartisanship too far

Nikki Haley criticized AIPAC for what she called an overemphasis on bipartisanship in its outreach to Democrats.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Published: NOVEMBER 7, 2021 20:22
US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley addresses AIPAC, March 2018 (photo credit: AFP PHOTO)
US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley addresses AIPAC, March 2018
(photo credit: AFP PHOTO)
LAS VEGAS (JTA) — Nikki Haley, among the most popular likely 2024 presidential contenders in the pro-Israel community, sharply criticized AIPAC for what she said was its overemphasis on bipartisanship in its outreach to Democrats.
Haley, the ambassador to the United Nations under former President Donald Trump, told a Republican Jewish Coalition conference here that she “loved” the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.
“But there’s one thing I don’t get and I’m not saying anything to you that I have not said to their leaders,” she said. “Why do they invite politicians to their conference who strongly support the Iran nuclear deal?”
Haley’s question drew applause from the RJC crowd, which disdains the deal that President Barack Obama struck in 2015 to relieve sanctions on Iran in exchange for limits on the country’s nuclear program. Republicans and Israeli leaders oppose the deal, which Trump exited in 2018, because they prefer harsher means to limit Iran’s nuclear potential. Democratic President Joe Biden wants to rejoin the deal.
Haley said AIPAC takes its principle of bipartisanship too far. “I want all Democrats to support Israel as much as Republicans do,” she said. “But if you make bipartisanship the whole reason for existence, then you lose sight of the policies you’re fighting for in the first place.”
Nikki Haley at the Western Wall June 26 2019 (credit: OREN BEN HAKON/ YISRAEL HAYOM)Nikki Haley at the Western Wall June 26 2019 (credit: OREN BEN HAKON/ YISRAEL HAYOM)
Haley’s chiding of AIPAC was notable because she is a moderate Republican who is likely to run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024.
GOP moderates have often joined with Democrats on stage at the lobby’s annual conferences to underscore bipartisan support for Israel. But in an increasingly polarized environment, the lobby is struggling to maintain the bipartisan balance that has been its defining characteristic and contributes to its status as one of the most influential lobbies in Washington.
An AIPAC spokesman declined to comment on Haley’s speech.
Republican right-wingers have for years said a drift away from Israel among some Democrats makes AIPAC’s bipartisanship obsolete. Among the most prominent of AIPAC’s right-wing critics was Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire RJC benefactor who died earlier this year and who once said that he poured money into the Israeli American Council in part because he believed AIPAC was not forceful enough in pushing pro-Israel policies.
Haley had to urge the RJC crowd to applaud AIPAC when she mentioned the group’s name.
At the same time, a number of progressives have in recent years called on Democrats to boycott AIPAC.
Haley speaks frequently to AIPAC conferences and is hugely popular there for her many actions at the United Nations that aligned with the policies of the Israeli government at the time, including quitting the U.N. Human Rights Council and other agencies, pulling funding from UNRWA, the agency that administers to Palestinian refugees and their descendants, and penalizing countries that did not vote with the United States on Israel related measures.
“I have spoken at AIPAC events many times and they’ve always been unbelievably supportive to me,” she said. “If a politician supports the disastrous Iran deal, opposes moving the American embassy to Jerusalem, and is embraced by antisemites who support the BDS movement,” the movement to boycott Israel, “then your pro-Israel group should have absolutely nothing to do with him.”
AIPAC has striven in recent years to rebuild relations with Democrats who backed the Iran nuclear deal. AIPAC also does not count any lawmaker out in its lobbying.
However, AIPAC has never invited to speak at its conferences lawmakers who are close to the boycott-Israel movement, and although some Democrats questioned the timing of Trump’s move of the embassy to Jerusalem, most supported the move in principle.
The RJC conference in La Vegas, at the Adelson-owned Venetian resort, is the first since it was forced to cancel its 2020 conference because of the pandemic. Haley was among a number of speakers who are likely viers for the 2024 GOP nod, among them former Vice President Mike Pence; Texas Sen. Ted Cruz; and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Trump spoke by a recorded video message.


Tags aipac Nikki Haley Democrats Republican Jewish Coalition
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must stand strong against reopening of US consulate - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Is Benjamin Netanyahu's political career over? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A change in climate

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

By shunning COP26, Russia and China could doom us all

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by