Republican lawmaker Boebert apologizes for anti-Muslim slur

Omar said on Twitter the event described by Boebert in the video never happened, and that "Anti-Muslim bigotry isn't funny & shouldn't be normalized."

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 27, 2021 01:50
US Congresswoman-elect Lauren Boebert speaking with attendees at the 2020 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Republican Representative Lauren Boebert, a loyal supporter of former US President Donald Trump, apologized on Friday after suggesting that a liberal Democratic colleague, Representative Ilhan Omar, had been part of a "jihad squad" on Capitol Hill.
"I apologize to anyone in the Muslim community I offended with my comment about Rep. Omar. I have reached out to her office to speak with her directly. There are plenty of policy differences to focus on without this unnecessary distraction," Boebert said on Twitter.
Her apology came after a video surfaced on Twitter of her speaking at an event in her home state of Colorado where she said she was getting into an elevator at the Capitol when she saw a Capitol police officer running toward her.
"I see fret all over his face, and he’s reaching, and the door’s shutting, like I can’t open it, like what’s happening. I look to my left, and there she is. Ilhan Omar. And I said, ‘Well, she doesn’t have a backpack, we should be fine,'" she said.
She said it was "not my first 'jihad squad' moment."
‘THE SQUAD’ – US Reps. Ayanna Pressley (from left), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib hold a news conference on Capitol Hill in 2019 (credit: ERIN SCOTT/REUTERS) ‘THE SQUAD’ – US Reps. Ayanna Pressley (from left), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib hold a news conference on Capitol Hill in 2019 (credit: ERIN SCOTT/REUTERS)
Boebert is part of a group of Republican House lawmakers who say they are staunch supporters of Trump, and who frequently attack their own Congress colleagues with slurs and insults. She is in her first term in office.
Omar said on Twitter the event described by Boebert in the video never happened, and that "Anti-Muslim bigotry isn’t funny & shouldn’t be normalized."
"Saying I am a suicide bomber is no laughing matter," Omar tweeted. She called on House Republican leader Kevin McCarty and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to take "appropriate action."


Tags congress republican Ilhan Omar
