Ilhan Omar slams op-ed for 'Islamophobia'

Ilhan Omar tweeted an open letter against the Minneapolis Star Tribune last week after the paper republished a New York Times opinion pieces that criticized the " Squad " for opposing Iron Dome financing.

The main issue that the letter discussed regarding the piece was the headline. In the New York Times, the headline was "A Foul Play by Progressives Over Israel's Iron Dome, but the Star Tribune changed the headline to "Omar, 'Squad' Launch Another Anti-Israel Strike" and accompanied it with a photo of Hamas rockets launched at Israel.

The letter alleged that the headline paired with the photo were Islamophobic but did not "feel it necessary to explain why this represents a clear example of deeply seated racism and Islamophobia."

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN), December 13, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)

"We can no longer be silent," Omar wrote in her tweet. "The Star Tribune regularly uses Islamophobic and racist language in their coverage of communities of color. Proud of the Minnesotans who led and signed this letter calling for systematic changes to their personnel and policies.



