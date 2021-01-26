The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Roberta Kaplan: Lead attorney in civil lawsuits against Donald Trump

Kaplan, who splits her time between Manhattan and a country home she shares with her wife and teenage son, spoke to The Jerusalem Post.

By HALEY COHEN  
JANUARY 26, 2021 12:41
Roberta Kaplan: I’m not in any kind of conspiracy with the Democratic party (photo credit: SYLVIE ROSOKOFF/JTA)
Roberta Kaplan: I’m not in any kind of conspiracy with the Democratic party
(photo credit: SYLVIE ROSOKOFF/JTA)
NEW YORK – As Donald Trump begrudgingly left office this month, the legal shield he has wielded to ward off lawsuits vanished.   
Without the legal immunity that protected him while in the White House, the former president faces an abundance of civil and criminal legal peril, over allegations of tax fraud, campaign-finance violations, his role in the catastrophic storming of the US Capitol this month and more.
Arguably the most eager to move forward in the cases against the departed president is Roberta Kaplan, a trailblazing Jewish attorney who has won almost every legal accolade imaginable. Kaplan is taking on Trump in three suits: representing Mary Trump, the former president’s niece who alleges she was swindled out of her inheritance worth millions; writer E. Jean Carroll, who filed a defamation case after Trump claimed she was “totally lying” about her statement that he raped her in the mid-1990s; and participants in the multi-level marketing company ACN, who say Trump committed fraud by endorsing the corporation as a promising business opportunity.
The three high-profile cases against the former president are not Kaplan’s first time making headlines. Her career-defining moments include successfully arguing before the US Supreme Court, resulting in the landmark decision to legalize same-sex marriage nationwide.
Kaplan is a former litigation partner at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, a top Manhattan-based law firm. An observant Jew and a lesbian, she became increasingly interested in advocating for liberal causes and in 2017 formed her own firm – Kaplan, Hecker & Fink – to handle public-interest cases as well as commercial litigation.  
The 54-year-old, who participates in a Talmud discussion group on Sunday mornings, was drawn to the legal field because, as she puts it, it’s a good job for going after bullies. Within months of opening her law firm, the August 2017 Charlottesville, Virginia, rally took place, and without hesitation Kaplan went after the bullies. She was a lead attorney in the case against the organizers of the white supremacist “Unite the Right” rally.
 
While gearing up to confront another alleged bully, President Trump, Kaplan, who splits her time between Manhattan and a country home she shares with her wife and teenage son, spoke to The Jerusalem Post.
How did you become the go-to lawyer for those suing the former president?
I’m not sure exactly how it happened. The first case we brought was the ACN case, and after we brought that case people started contacting us. I guess it’s like the normal way things like that happen, people read about you and if they have a similar claim they give you a call.
Which actions, if any, will Trump be immune to as a former sitting president?
None.
 
With the nation perhaps more divided than at any time since the Civil War, is there a risk that these lawsuits might stoke further division and anger among the 75 million Americans who voted for Trump?
I’m not a politician. Despite Trump’s statements, I’m not in any kind of conspiracy with the Democratic Party. My job is to represent the interests of my clients. In each of these cases, my clients deserve justice.... [E. Jean Carroll] deserves to have her reputation restored, ACN to get back money they were defrauded, and Mary Trump to get the money that was really stolen from her uncle when her father died.


Do you think that Trump and his supporters will argue that he cannot get a fair trial in a court in New York or another blue state? 

Before a judge who is a Democrat? Or before a jury in a state or county that voted overwhelmingly for Joe Biden?  
His supporters can’t make any arguments that a judge will hear in court. As for arguments made by Trump lawyers, I’m pretty familiar with the law on change of venue and I think in all of these cases, certainly for Mary Trump and ACN, no such request has been made. I don’t think any of those courts or judges would entertain or seriously consider any motion to change venue in those cases.
The argument there is ‘I’m accused of doing a lot of bad things and a lot of people think I did a lot of bad things, so for that reason it’s not fair to try me in a court for other bad things I allegedly did.’ It’s not a credible argument.
We’re talking about courts of law. We’re not talking about social media or even debates in Congress. Courts of law operate under well-defined rules. Those rules will not allow Donald Trump to move his cases to different states.
I understand that you are an observant Jew.  With what synagogue and religious movement do you affiliate?

I’m Conservative and a long-standing member of my synagogue. My rabbi is Jan Uhrbach, who is head of the [Block/] Kolker Center [for Spiritual Arts of the Jewish Theological Seminary].
[For security, Kaplan requested the name of her synagogue not be published. Her high-profile cases have led to repeated threats.]
My mother grew up in Park Synagogue in Cleveland, which for a time was the biggest Conservative temple in the country. When I was growing up, my parents joined a Reform synagogue, but then both they and I moved back to Conservative Judaism.  
Why do you think Trump is so popular with religious Jews?

I think many Jews, religious or not, supported Trump because of the actions he took with Israel, including moving the embassy to Jerusalem. But I think any fair-minded person, in particular any fair-minded Jew, looks at the arc of Jewish history. It would be likely outright dangerous for Jews to align themselves with groups whose supporters include people like the Proud Boys and the QAnon conspiracy believers, because we know where that leads in Jewish history. It does not lead to a good place. 


Tags United States civil rights president Donald Trump lawsuit
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Malka Leifer, alleged sexual predator, finally extradited to Australia

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The Reali school scandal - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon

Is Tu Bishvat a major Jewish holiday? - opinion

 By ELI KAVON
Amb. Ron Prosor

In memory of Eric Samson, South African Jewish philanthropist - opinion

 By RON PROSOR
Andrea Stricker

COVID-19 and the IAEA: Where does the Iran mission stand?

 By ANDREA STRICKER, JACOB NAGEL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley
3

Trump’s final days in office revealed in shocking detail

US President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021.
4

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

SHELDON ADELSON attends an American Independence Day celebration in 2009.
5

All the Jews Joe Biden has tapped for top roles in his administration

US Vice President Joe Biden (R) is joined by Ebola Response Coordinator Ron Klain (L) in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, US November 13, 2014.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by