Seven shot in Louisville protests over killing of black woman

The situation downtown "remains fluid and continues to evolve," Louisville Metro Police spokesman Lamont Washington told Reuters in an emailed statement.

Late on Thursday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer shared a post on Twitter which he said was written on behalf of Taylor's mother, urging protesters to be peaceful. "Understandably, emotions are high," he said in the tweet.

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical tech, was shot eight times on March 13 after Louisville narcotics detectives knocked down the front door. No drugs were found in the home.

The Louisville shootings come as separate protests escalated in Minneapolis over the death of a black man, George Floyd , seen on video gasping for air while a white police officer knelt on his neck.

Seven people were shot and at least one was in critical condition after protests in Louisville, Kentucky over the killing of Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot by police officers in her apartment in March, police said on Friday.The police said they did not fire any shots in the incident, nor were any officers among the injured, but had made some arrests. They had earlier tweeted that there was a large crowd in the downtown area around 2nd street.