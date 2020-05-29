The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Seven shot in Louisville protests over killing of black woman

The police said they did not fire any shots in the incident, nor were any officers among the injured, but had made some arrests.

By REUTERS  
MAY 29, 2020 10:51
Riot police utilize pepper spray on protesters as demonstrations continue after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., May 28, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA)
Seven people were shot and at least one was in critical condition after protests in Louisville, Kentucky over the killing of Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot by police officers in her apartment in March, police said on Friday.
The situation downtown "remains fluid and continues to evolve," Louisville Metro Police spokesman Lamont Washington told Reuters in an emailed statement.

The police said they did not fire any shots in the incident, nor were any officers among the injured, but had made some arrests. They had earlier tweeted that there was a large crowd in the downtown area around 2nd street.
Late on Thursday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer shared a post on Twitter which he said was written on behalf of Taylor's mother, urging protesters to be peaceful. "Understandably, emotions are high," he said in the tweet.
Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical tech, was shot eight times on March 13 after Louisville narcotics detectives knocked down the front door. No drugs were found in the home.
The Louisville shootings come as separate protests escalated in Minneapolis over the death of a black man, George Floyd, seen on video gasping for air while a white police officer knelt on his neck. 



Tags United States police shooting riot hate crime
