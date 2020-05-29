Minneapolis police station set on fire amid racial riots

Protesters breached the Minneapolis police precinct in Minnesota, setting fire to the building, local cable news reported Thursday local time.





Protests broke out in the city several days ago following the death of African-American George Floyd, killed by Officer Derek Chauvin. A video circulating social media and news showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for some eight minutes while the latter was saying he could not breathe. Floyd was later pronounced dead at the hospital. pic.twitter.com/hoC5TzA12E Minneapolis right now. #GeorgeFloyd May 29, 2020





According to the Associated Press, dozens of businesses across the Twin Cities boarded up their windows amid the spreading racial riots in order to prevent looting. Minneapolis-based Target announced it was temporarily closing two dozen stores in the area, AP reported.





In addition to the spreading riots, thousand of peaceful protesters reportedly marched through the streets of Minneapolis calling for justice, as other rallies are organized across the US. According to AP, local leaders urged demonstrators to refrain from using violence.



Colorado State Represenative Leslie Herod said late Thursday night shots had been fired toward protesters at a demonstration in Denver's Capitol. "We just got shot at. Capitol," Herod said on Twitter. "Someone shot into the rally."

As of early Friday morning, the shooter has not been apprehended. A video re-tweeted by Herod showed a car driving into protesters in the city. "Someone intentionally ran over a protester," she said.

Someone intentionally ran over a protestor. https://t.co/zVFUEo7z7r May 29, 2020

US President Donald Trump said Friday morning on Twitter he could not "stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis," calling the riots a result of a "total lack of leadership."

The president added that "either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right."

....These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

He continued, saying "these THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way."

Trump added that live fire at rioters is acceptable, saying "any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"



Minnesota US Attorney Erica McDonald said a "robust and meticulous investigation into the circumstances surrounding" Floyd's arrest and death was launched, according to Reuters.





The investigation, designated "top priority" by US Attorney General William Barr will reportedly focus on whether the arresting officers used the "color of law" to deprive Floyd of his civil rights. Such police bias constitutes a federal crime, said McDonald.





Riots had been going in the city for two days before the announcement, with clashes erupting between protesters and police, who fired tear gas and rubber bullets at the protesters.





On Thursday, Minessota Governor Tim Walz activated the National Guard, ordering the troops to assist law enforcement in suppressing the unrest amid spreading clashes with police.





Protesters gathered at the entrance of Shauvin's house on Wednesday, blocking his driveway, a video circulating social media showed. Food delivery men reportedly refused to deliver the food ordered by Shauvin who remains inside his house.

Derek Chauvin the police officer who suffocated George Floyd was attempting to order food to his house but thankfully the protesters put a stop to that. Much love to everyone protesting we appreciate you pic.twitter.com/kHSHhSlsbP May 27, 2020





Trump ordered the FBI to expedite the investigation into the matter on Thursday, the White House said. In an interview with Fox News, Trump said the killing of Floyd was a "very sad event" and that he was "very upset" by the tape.





Floyd's dying words, "I can't breathe," became the slogan of the demonstrations, similar to the 2014 killing of Eric Garner in New York City. Garner's words, too, became a rallying cry for the Black Lives Matter movement.





According to CNN, Shauvin has had some 18 previous complaints against him. According to the local police department cited by CNN, only two of the complaints were "closed with discipline." It was reportedly indicated a letter of reprimand had been issued in both cases.



