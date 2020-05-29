The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Minneapolis police station set on fire amid racial riots

Minessota Governor Tim Walz activated the National Guard, ordering the troops to assist law enforcement in suppressing the unrest amid spreading clashes.

By LEON SVERDLOV  
MAY 29, 2020 08:47
Protesters gather around after setting fire to the entrance of a police station as demonstrations continue in Minneapolis (photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)
Protesters gather around after setting fire to the entrance of a police station as demonstrations continue in Minneapolis
(photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)
Protesters breached the Minneapolis police precinct in Minnesota, setting fire to the building, local cable news reported Thursday local time.

Protests broke out in the city several days ago following the death of African-American George Floyd, killed by Officer Derek Chauvin. A video circulating social media and news showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for some eight minutes while the latter was saying he could not breathe. Floyd was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
 

According to the Associated Press, dozens of businesses across the Twin Cities boarded up their windows amid the spreading racial riots in order to prevent looting. Minneapolis-based Target announced it was temporarily closing two dozen stores in the area, AP reported.

In addition to the spreading riots, thousand of peaceful protesters reportedly marched through the streets of Minneapolis calling for justice, as other rallies are organized across the US. According to AP, local leaders urged demonstrators to refrain from using violence.

Colorado State Represenative Leslie Herod said late Thursday night shots had been fired toward protesters at a demonstration in Denver's Capitol. "We just got shot at. Capitol," Herod said on Twitter. "Someone shot into the rally."

As of early Friday morning, the shooter has not been apprehended. A video re-tweeted by Herod showed a car driving into protesters in the city. "Someone intentionally ran over a protester," she said.


US President Donald Trump said Friday morning on Twitter he could not "stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis," calling the riots a result of a "total lack of leadership."

The president added that "either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right."


He continued, saying "these THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way."

Trump added that live fire at rioters is acceptable, saying "any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"

Minnesota US Attorney Erica McDonald said a "robust and meticulous investigation into the circumstances surrounding" Floyd's arrest and death was launched, according to Reuters.

The investigation, designated "top priority" by US Attorney General William Barr will reportedly focus on whether the arresting officers used the "color of law" to deprive Floyd of his civil rights. Such police bias constitutes a federal crime, said McDonald.

Riots had been going in the city for two days before the announcement, with clashes erupting between protesters and police, who fired tear gas and rubber bullets at the protesters.

On Thursday, Minessota Governor Tim Walz activated the National Guard, ordering the troops to assist law enforcement in suppressing the unrest amid spreading clashes with police.

Protesters gathered at the entrance of Shauvin's house on Wednesday, blocking his driveway, a video circulating social media showed. Food delivery men reportedly refused to deliver the food ordered by Shauvin who remains inside his house.


Trump ordered the FBI to expedite the investigation into the matter on Thursday, the White House said. In an interview with Fox News, Trump said the killing of Floyd was a "very sad event" and that he was "very upset" by the tape.

Floyd's dying words, "I can't breathe," became the slogan of the demonstrations, similar to the 2014 killing of Eric Garner in New York City. Garner's words, too, became a rallying cry for the Black Lives Matter movement.

According to CNN, Shauvin has had some 18 previous complaints against him. According to the local police department cited by CNN, only two of the complaints were "closed with discipline." It was reportedly indicated a letter of reprimand had been issued in both cases. 

A letter of reprimand constitutes the lowest form of attorney discipline under the Code of Professional Responsibility.


Tags African Americans Minnesota police brutality
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Social media provides instant communication but has dumbed us down By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: Elazar Stern’s lament By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Trying times for the prime minister and country By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Netanyahu is running scared By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Why we want Netanyahu’s trial televised By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
3 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
4 These 10 Yiddish words will get you through quarantine
Yiddish land revisited Yiddish actor and singer Yoni Eilat depicted here reading a Yiddish newspaper
5 Israeli scientists: Gaucher’s disease drugs effective against coronavirus
Doctor chief of the intensive care unit (ICU), Luiz Gustavo Marin poses for pictures at the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Porto Alegre, Brazil
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by