The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Trump denies being told about Russian bounties on troops in Afghanistan

Democrats said the report and Trump's denial were the latest evidence of the president’s wish to ignore allegations against Russia and accommodate President Vladimir Putin.

By REUTERS  
JUNE 28, 2020 17:14
US President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion with law enforcement in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, US, June 8, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
US President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion with law enforcement in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, US, June 8, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
WASHINGTON  - President Donald Trump on Sunday said he was never briefed about Russian efforts to pay bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill US troops in Afghanistan, blasting a New York Times report that said he had been told about the rewards but had not acted to respond to Moscow.
The White House on Saturday also denied that Trump was briefed on U.S. intelligence regarding the affair but it did not address the merits of the intelligence. The Director of National Intelligence also said Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were not briefed, and called the Times report inaccurate.
"Nobody briefed or told me, @VP Pence, or Chief of Staff @MarkMeadows about the so-called attacks on our troops in Afghanistan by Russians, as reported through an 'anonymous source' by the Fake News @nytimes. Everybody is denying it & there have not been many attacks on us," Trump tweeted, calling on the newspaper to reveal its source.
The Times on Friday reported that U.S. intelligence had concluded that a Russian military intelligence unit linked to assassination attempts in Europe had offered rewards for successful attacks last year on American and coalition soldiers, and that Islamist militants or those associated with them were believed to have collected some bounty money.
Russia's foreign ministry dismissed the report.
Democrats said the report and Trump's denial were the latest evidence of the president’s wish to ignore allegations against Russia and accommodate President Vladimir Putin.
"There is something very wrong here. But this must have an answer," U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told ABC's “This Week” program.
“You would think, the minute the president heard of it, he would want to know more, instead of denying that he knew anything,” she said, adding that Trump has already given "gifts" to Putin by diminishing US leadership in NATO, reducing US forces in Germany and inviting Russia back into the G8. 


Tags Vladimir Putin afghanistan Donald Trump US Army
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Reconciliation starts with ending racism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': There is a heavy price for annexation By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The link between George Orwell, George Floyd and the Jews – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
For 'settlers,' annexation feels like making aliyah again – opinion By DAVID BRINN
My Word: Culture, corona and the Banai clan By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses available for 2021 - WHO
Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by