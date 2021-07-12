The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Trump-era Jewish Social Security boss fired by Biden, refuses to leave

Saul claimed the move was illegal and vowed to stay in the post. However, the government is able to cut off access to computer networks, so it’s not clear what options he has.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA  
JULY 12, 2021 04:37
Andrew Saul (photo credit: US SOCIAL SECURITY ADMINISTRATION/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Andrew Saul
(photo credit: US SOCIAL SECURITY ADMINISTRATION/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
WASHINGTON — Andrew Saul, the Social Security Administration Commissioner who President Joe Biden fired last week, claimed the move was "illegal" and vowed to stay in the post.
Saul, a businessman who has donated heavily to Jewish causes, gave the comment to The Washington Post on Friday.
Biden said the Trump-appointed official was thwarting changes that Biden wanted at the agency. The government is able to cut off access to computer networks, so it’s not clear what options Saul has.
Democrats, government unions, and advocates for the disabled and the elderly had all pressed for the removal of Saul.
“Since taking office, Commissioner Saul has undermined and politicized Social Security disability benefits, terminated the agency’s telework policy that was utilized by up to 25 percent of the agency’s workforce, not repaired SSA’s relationships with relevant Federal employee unions including in the context of COVID-19 workplace safety planning, reduced due process protections for benefits appeals hearings, and taken other actions that run contrary to the mission of the agency and the President’s policy agenda,” the White House said in a statement to the Post.
Saul said he had made the administration more efficient and had stemmed what he said was an abuse of work from home policies.
“I quite frankly feel I’m doing an excellent job there," he said.
His term was due to last through 2025. Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, said the firing “politicized” the agency.
Saul, also a major donor to the Republican Party, was a classmate of Donald Trump at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
He was confirmed as Social Security Administration Commissioner in 2019 and immediately sought reforms to stem what the Trump administration officials said were fraudulent abuses of the system. Social Security beneficiaries said it became difficult to claim much-needed relief.
Saul, 74, has had a successful career in fashion and investment. He says on his official Social Security Administration biography that he formerly served as a board member of the United Jewish Appeal Federation of New York.


Tags American Jewry jewish Joe Biden republican Donald Trump social security
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Can Israel, Jordan be good neighbors once again? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Opposition maneuvers represent nadir of Israeli politics - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: New 'Lambda' variant causes concern for WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
2

Formerly Israeli-owned ship damaged after being hit in Indian Ocean

An Israeli-owned ship hit by an explosion in the strategic Gulf of Oman waterway is seen after arrival at a port in Dubai, UAE
3

New mask could diagnose wearer with COVID-19 within 90 minutes

A face mask is seen on the street in Jerusalem amid the coronavirus pandemic, on February 2, 2021.
4

Israeli doctors develop ‘pig-human’ hybrid organ for transplant

Dr. Shahar Cohen.
5

Israeli breakthrough migraine treatment 'zaps' away pain - new study

A breakthrough Israeli technology has been found more effective than standard-care medications at treating acute migraine headaches in adolescents.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by