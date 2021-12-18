The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Trump: 'Evangelicals love Israel more than Jews in the US'

In response to the majority of American Jews voting Democrat, Trump stated that "the Jewish people in the United States either don't like Israel or don't care about Israel.

By GADI ZAIG
Published: DECEMBER 18, 2021 00:23
FORMER PRIME minister Benjamin Netanyahu with former US president Donald Trump in Jerusalem during Trump’s visit to Israel in 2017. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
FORMER PRIME minister Benjamin Netanyahu with former US president Donald Trump in Jerusalem during Trump’s visit to Israel in 2017.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Former US President Donald Trump claimed on Friday that evangelical Christians seem to be more supportive of Israel than Jews are in the United States.
"There are people in this country that are Jewish that no longer love Israel," the former US president said in an interview with Israeli journalist Barak Ravid. "The evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country."
Trump had recently made headlines earlier this month due to controversial comments he made regarding former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying "f*** him," due to Netanyahu's congratulatory video of Biden's electoral victory to become the new US president. He also accused Netanyahu of deceiving him about his sincerity to make a peace deal with the Palestinians as well as other comments pertaining to Netanyahu's "lack of loyalty and gratitude for [Trump's] favorable policies toward Israel."
"It used to be that Jews had absolute power over Congress and today I think it's the exact opposite. And I think Obama and Biden did that," the former US president continued. Trump had made a similar remark last month when he said that "Israel literally owned Congress" in an interview on the Ari Hoffman Show. Trump claimed that one of the biggest shifts in the US Congress has been that more anti-Israel politicians were given more political power, loosely referencing the group of progressive US representatives known as "The Squad."
The majority of Jewish voters in the 2016 and 2020 elections voted against Trump, instead largely preferring Democratic candidates, despite his administration largely having pro-Israel viewpoints, recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, playing a key role in the Abraham Accords and moving the US embassy to Jerusalem. A majority of evangelicals have voted for Trump in the past as well as other Republican officials.
Then-US president Donald Trump holds up a proclamation declaring his intention to withdraw from the Iran nuclear agreement, at the White House in May 2018. (credit: JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS)Then-US president Donald Trump holds up a proclamation declaring his intention to withdraw from the Iran nuclear agreement, at the White House in May 2018. (credit: JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS)
In response to the majority of American Jews voting Democrat, Trump stated that "the Jewish people in the United States either don't like Israel or don't care about Israel."
"You look at The New York Times, they hate Israel. And there are Jewish people that run The New York Times."
Jeremy Sharon and Natan Khodorkovsky contributed to this report.


Tags American Jewry Elections evangelical support for israel republican Donald Trump Democrats
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Has Israel gone overboard fighting COVID-19? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel can't bury its head in the sand and ignore the Palestinians - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A word in time, 2021

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel-Kazakhstan: Celebrating 30 years of cooperation - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Yes, prime minister - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
3

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
4

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
5

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by