The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Two arrested as armed militia group stands off with police in Boston

In the vehicles were about 10 people wearing military style clothes and carrying rifles and pistols, police said.

By REUTERS  
JULY 3, 2021 17:37
A WHITE nationalist stands behind militia members after he scuffled with a counter demonstrator in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 12. (photo credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS / REUTERS)
A WHITE nationalist stands behind militia members after he scuffled with a counter demonstrator in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 12.
(photo credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS / REUTERS)
Residents in a suburban Boston neighborhood were asked to "shelter in place" early Saturday as an armed standoff between 8 to 10 militia members and police forced the closure of a US interstate highway.
Two people were taken into custody before dawn and at least one gun was recovered, police said, following a standoff that started after 1 a.m. along Interstate 95 in Wakefield, a city about 14 miles north of Boston, when a Massachusetts State Police officer pulled over two cars.
In the vehicles were about 10 people wearing military style clothes and carrying rifles and pistols, police said.
The cars stopped in a breakdown lane and the group's leader told police that they were traveling from Rhode Island to Maine for "training," police said in a news conference.
The officer asked for identification and permits for the weapons, but the people refused and scattered into the nearby woods, still armed, police said.
No shots have been reported fired and no injuries were reported. Police said that the group self-identifies as a militia, but the name of the group was not released.
The standoff continued into early Saturday morning and State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said in a 7 a.m. news conference, "We're committed to a negotiation with them, having a conversation, we're going to utilize time. Time is our ally in this."
Some of the group members were talking to police in a breakdown lane near their cars, others remained in the woods, local media including the Boston Globe, reported.
"The self-professed leader wants it very much known that their ideology is not anti-government," Mason said, but added that police do not know what their ideology is.
"But the quick, down and dirty observation (is that) their actions have had a significant impact on the motoring public, particularly given that this is a holiday weekend."
As a precaution, residents in Wakefield neighborhoods near the scene were asked to stay indoors. 


Tags government Boston militia
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Advancing women in gov't is a blessed change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Off-and-on masks and two faces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Why did ‘Vogue’ call Dr. Jill Biden a ‘goddess in stilettos?’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Netanyahu's Likud urge to sabotage Bennett stronger than its convictions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by