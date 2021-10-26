US reiterates it didn't get heads-up on Palestinian NGO designations

WASHINGTON - The US State Department reiterated on Monday that the US was not given a “heads-up” prior to the designation of six Palestinian NGO’s as terror organizations last week. “We are currently engaging our Israeli partners for more information regarding the basis for these designations,” said Ned Price, the Department’s spokesperson, during a daily press briefing.

Price's remarks come days after a senior Israeli Defense Ministry source, speaking on Saturday evening, said that US officials were given prior warning of Israel’s intention of making the announcement regarding the classification of the six Palestinian NGOs as branches of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and that Washington was provided with intelligence on the matter.

The source said that the six organizations operate “as an organized network” led by PFLP and have been involved in the execution of terror attacks.

Israel also formed a delegation to travel to Washington and present the administration with the information that led to the designation. “We look forward to hearing more details from this delegation,” said Price. “I know that we will be receiving that delegation and hearing what they have to say. But it is, to the best of our knowledge, accurate that we did not receive a specific heads-up about any forthcoming designations.”

The Justice and Defense Ministries on Friday declared that several leading Palestinian NGOs were arms of the PFLP terrorist organization.

Palestinian militants from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) take part in a military show to celebrate the 47th anniversary of the group's founding, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip December 11, 2014. (credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

The ministries each issued documents classifying Addameer, Al Haq, Bisan Center, Defense for Children International – Palestine (DCI-P), Union Of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC) and the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees (UPWC), as branches of the PFLP, joining other NGOs who had previously also been designated as terrorist affiliates.

The US State Department criticized the announcement on Friday in the most explicit admonition from the Biden administration since the new Israeli government was formed in June.

“We believe respect for human rights, fundamental freedoms, and a strong civil society are critically important for responsible and responsive governance,” said a State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

Price also addressed the coup in Sudan, and the way it could affect its ties with Israel. “The many partners and allies we have spoken with have expressed a similar degree of alarm, concern, and condemnation of what we’ve seen take place in Khartoum in recent hours,” said Price. “I think the normalization effort between Israel and Sudan is something that will have to be evaluated as we and as, of course, Israel watches very closely what happens in the coming hours and the coming days. I wouldn’t want to weigh into that just yet.”