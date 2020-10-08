The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

US states, cities in waiting game as talks on federal aid halted

The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic punched big holes in state and local government budgets across the nation, leading to pleas for hundreds of billions of dollars in federal money.

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 8, 2020 01:02
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a daily briefing following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manhattan in New York City, New York, US, July 13, 2020. (photo credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a daily briefing following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manhattan in New York City, New York, US, July 13, 2020.
(photo credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)
US state and city leaders are grappling with whether to delay tough budget decisions in the wake of President Donald Trump's shutdown of negotiations on a comprehensive stimulus package ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters on Wednesday that he was holding off on actions to close a $14.5 billion budget deficit on his belief that Democrats will win the White House and control of the US Senate and will pass federal aid.
"The only way to get close to closing that deficit within the state's abilities, you would have to do a tax increase. You would have to cut expenses. And you would have to borrow," Cuomo said. "This would do tremendous economic damage to the state."
The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic punched big holes in state and local government budgets across the nation, leading to pleas for hundreds of billions of dollars in federal money to replace lost revenue and avoid draconian cuts to essential services.
Those hopes suffered a setback on Tuesday after Trump rejected a $2.2 trillion package approved by the US House of Representatives last week. In a tweet, he claimed the funding was "to bail out poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19."
In Chicago, Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she is not waiting on Washington and is instead weighing "painful" options to address a $1.2 billion deficit in the fiscal 2021 budget she plans to unveil later this month.
"Blue states, red states, purple states - this is a bipartisan issue because it has bipartisan impact," Lightfoot said at a news conference.
The US Conference of Mayors said "failure to deliver badly needed fiscal assistance to cities of all shapes and sizes is going to amount to increased job losses, decreased public safety and a greatly impaired economic recovery."
Tom Kozlik, head of municipal strategy and credit at Hilltop Securities in Dallas, said even if federal aid eventually materializes, "there's going to be a situation most likely where (credit rating) downgrades outpace upgrades probably for years."


Tags Budget United States Donald Trump Andrew Cuomo Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump set a bad example for Americans in coronavirus leadership By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Erdogan's Turkey: Drunk on power By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Violent conduct by protestors on our streets demands zero tolerance By GIL TROY
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish Israel must partner with US in power competition with China - opinion By YAACOV AYISH
Ruth Wasserman Lande Did the Emirates turn its back on the Palestinians? By RUTH WASSERMAN LANDE

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
3 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
4 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland
5 Erdogan: 'Jerusalem is our city, a city from us'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by