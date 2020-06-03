The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Viral image shared by celebrities comparing Trump to Hitler was faked

While a photograph of Trump posing with a Bible was real, a similar image of Hitler holding a book turned out to have been doctored to look similar.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
JUNE 3, 2020 20:49
US President Donald Trump holds up a Bible in front of St. John's Episcopal Church, June 1, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS//TOM BRENNER)
US President Donald Trump holds up a Bible in front of St. John's Episcopal Church, June 1, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS//TOM BRENNER)
(photo credit: REUTERS//TOM BRENNER)
American celebrities have issued apologies after sharing a photo that appeared to show Hitler posing with the Bible in a similar pose to that struck by US President Donald Trump on Monday, after the image turned out to have been doctored.
"I just deleted a picture of Hitler that I learned was photo shopped," former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson tweeted. "I apologize. Too much coffee."
Trump walked to St. John's Episcopal Church, known as the "Church of Presidents," on Monday following three nights of violent protests in which bricks were thrown at the White House and fires set, including in the church itself which was moderately damaged. Posing in front of the church holding a Bible aloft, Trump said, "we have the greatest country in the world. Going to keep it nice and safe."
However, the President faced questions over the use of tear gas to clear protestors from the area shortly before his arrival, and shortly afterward, twin images began circulating on the internet showing Trump holding the Bible in front of the church, and Hitler posing in a similar manner, as the President's detractors accused him of behaving like a dictator.

Many took the bait, and the image went viral.
Among them were Fernand Amandi, host of the Strange Days podcast, who posted the image alongside the comment "Yes, they are the same."
Actor Debra Messing also posted the images, commenting: "A dog whistle to white nationalists and Nazis."
Actor Matthew Lillard also tweeted the image, but later removed his post after it was revealed the image of Hitler was a fake - although he added "it doesn’t mean I detest [Trump] any less."

According to fact-checking site Snopes, although the image of Trump was indeed taken on June 1 outside St John's Church, the image of Hitler was doctored to make it appear similar. Snopes cites Alamy Images as stating that the photograph was taken in front of the Berghof, Hitler's country home in the Bavarian Alps, in 1935. It depicts him standing in the same manner, surrounded by supporters, but without a book in his hand.


