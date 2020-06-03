Viral image shared by celebrities comparing Trump to Hitler was faked

American celebrities have issued apologies after sharing a photo that appeared to show Hitler posing with the Bible in a similar pose to that struck by US President Donald Trump on Monday, after the image turned out to have been doctored. "I just deleted a picture of Hitler that I learned was photo shopped," former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson tweeted. "I apologize. Too much coffee."walked to St. John's Episcopal Church, known as the "Church of Presidents," on Monday following three nights of violent protests in which bricks were thrown at the White House and fires set, including in the church itself which was moderately damaged. Posing in front of the church holding a Bible aloft, Trump said, "we have the greatest country in the world. Going to keep it nice and safe." However, the President faced questions over the use of tear gas to clear protestors from the area shortly before his arrival, and shortly afterward, twin images began circulating on the internet showing Trump holding the Bible in front of the church, and Hitler posing in a similar manner, as the President's detractors accused him of behaving like a dictator.Trump
Many took the bait, and the image went viral. Among them were Fernand Amandi, host of the Strange Days podcast, who posted the image alongside the comment "Yes, they are the same."
Actor Matthew Lillard also tweeted the image, but later removed his post after it was revealed the image of Hitler was a fake - although he added "it doesn’t mean I detest [Trump] any less."
According to fact-checking site Snopes, although the image of Trump was indeed taken on June 1 outside St John's Church, the image of Hitler was doctored to make it appear similar. Snopes cites Alamy Images as stating that the photograph was taken in front of the Berghof, Hitler's country home in the Bavarian Alps, in 1935. It depicts him standing in the same manner, surrounded by supporters, but without a book in his hand.
This is what happened on the other side of the White House only 5 minutes before President Trump began remarks in the Rose Garden. pic.twitter.com/n3UNLTBAKn— Allie Malloy (@AlliemalCNN) June 1, 2020
Actor Debra Messing also posted the images, commenting: "A dog whistle to white nationalists and Nazis."Yes, they are the same. pic.twitter.com/HP6lTl6RJG— Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) June 2, 2020
A dog whistle to white nationalists and Nazis. pic.twitter.com/FXnOGlkwjc— Debra Messing✍ (@DebraMessing) June 2, 2020
I posted a photo of Hitler juxtaposition Trump holding a Bible. It fit my narrative, it suited my anger... it was propaganda. I take responsibility for that. I took it down. It doesn’t mean I detest him any less.— matthew lillard (@MatthewLillard) June 2, 2020
