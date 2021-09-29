The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
VP Harris to student who accused Israel of 'genocide': Your truth must be heard

US Vice President Kamala Harris applauded a student who accused Israel of "ethnic genocide," saying "your truth cannot be suppressed."

By TZVI JOFFRE  
SEPTEMBER 29, 2021 15:56
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris talks with students during a visit to George Mason University to discuss voting rights and registration in Fairfax, Virginia, (photo credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)
(photo credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)
US Vice President Kamala Harris applauded a student at George Mason University who accused Israel of "ethnic genocide" and expressed outrage at US funding of the Iron Dome during a discussion with students about National Voter Registration Day.
The student, who identified herself as part-Yemeni, part-Iranian, and "not an American," said that America affects her life "every day" due to military funding to Saudi Arabia and Israel.
"You brought up how the power of the people and demonstrations and organizing is very valuable in America, but I see that over the summer there have been protests and demonstrations in astronomical numbers standing with Palestine, but then just a few days ago there were funds allocated to continue backing Israel which hurts my heart because it's ethnic genocide and displacement of people, the same that happened in America, and I'm sure you're aware of this," said the student.
The student pointed to social issues in America and questioned why money was going to Israel and Saudi Arabia instead of to these issues. "The people have spoken very often of what they do need and I feel like there's a lack of listening and I just feel like I need to bring this up because it affects my life and people I really care about's (sic.) life," added the student.
In response, Harris stated that she was "glad" that the student spoke up, saying "your voice, your perspective, your experience, your truth, cannot be suppressed and it must be heard."
Harris stressed that democracy is strongest when everyone participates and is weakest when anyone is left out. "That's not only about being physically present but that your voice is present. Our goal should be unity, but not uniformity. Unity should never be at the expense of telling any one person 'For the sake of unity, oh you be quiet about that thing.' That's not unity. Then we see where that ends up in a healthy debate about the issue."
Concerning the student's specific reference to Middle East policy, the vice president responded that "we still have healthy debates in our country about what is the right path and nobody's voice should be suppressed on that."
Former US ambassador to Israel David Friedman expressed outrage at Harris's statements, tweeting, "Shameful. There is truth and their are lies. No one is entitled to their personal truth. This attack on Israel is simply a lie and VPOTUS should have called that out."
Harris has consistently expressed support for Israel, telling former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the US is against the International Criminal Court's investigation into alleged war crimes by Israel and supporting Israel's right to defend itself against rockets from Gaza in the past clashes. In a call with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in August, the vice president expressed a "strong commitment" to Israel's security.


