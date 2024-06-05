Rep. Mike Lawler at JPOST Conference: US shouldn't force Israel to accept deal for political gain

The New York Republican Congressman touted his bipartisan US-Israel record on stage Monday at the Jerusalem Post Conference, saying the vast majority of both parties in Congress support the State of Israel.

"The United States and Israel share a very special relationship, and we want to continue to strengthen that relationship," Lawler said.

When asked about the ceasefire deal on the table, Lawler said the fastest way for a ceasefire to occur is for Hamas to surrender and release all the hostages and for Arab majority nations to normalize relations with Israel and recognize her right to exist.

Put pressure in the right places

"I think it is incumbent upon the United States not to force, not to cajole, not to put pressure for political purposes, but to ensure that Hamas is eliminated and the hostages are returned," Lawler said.

Lawler dodged answering if he thought former President Donald Trump would've better handled the Israel-Hamas war and skirted around his changed position on the former president. Former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he walks outside Trump Tower to attend a court hearing on charges of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment to a porn star before the 2016 election, in New York City, U.S., February 15, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN)

Lawler had once said the Republican party needed to move on from Trump but then voted for him in the primary.

"Issues are what matter, and I think most Americans see what is happening in the world," Lawler said, "I think most people feel that they take a few mean tweets over really bad policy."